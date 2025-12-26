If 2025 is remembered for anything it will be for shattering any remaining delusions that antisemitism was an historical artifact just having an ugly moment.

Even a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, ending the fighting about which the anti-Israel brigade claimed to be protesting, did not stop attacks on Diaspora Jews. Jew-hatred has reasserted itself openly, confidently, and with institutional protection.

Given two years have passed since the October 7 pogrom, this was not a case of overwhelmed authorities grappling with an unexpected surge in antisemitism. No one was confused or lacked information. The only things lacking were backbones and moral GPS systems.

If anything distinguished 2025, it was the normalization of antisemitism. Hatred no longer required camouflage. It entered through the front door, issued press releases, retained counsel, and found allies within institutions that once styled themselves as moral arbiters. Antisemitism stopped pretending to be a deviation. It presented itself as a legitimate worldview, and one demanding accommodation.

It will be the year we saw how quickly Western democracies’ abandoned their much-vaunted values when it come to Jewish victims, regaining them momentarily only in response to the most heinous acts.

What follows is not a warning. It is a record.

1. Calling for murder became acceptable public speech.

Throughout 2025, chants of “Globalize the intifada” echoed through mass demonstrations in London, Sydney, Toronto, New York, and capitals across Europe. This was not obscure or metaphorical rhetoric. It is a slogan steeped in suicide bombings, mass shootings, and the deliberate targeting of Jews.

Police forces largely stood aside. Politicians wrung their hands. Commentators bloviated about free speech. In practice, this meant calls for Jewish violence were treated as a minor public-order inconvenience rather than civilizational DEFCON 1.

What rendered the tolerance of these chants uniquely grotesque was not ignorance, but precedent. Western states have banned slogans linked to jihadism, white supremacy, and ethnic violence before—swiftly, decisively, and without interminable seminars on nuance. Hesitation appeared only when Jews were the targets. Governments that grasp instantly how language radicalizes in other contexts suddenly collapsed into epistemological paralysis.

Only in the final weeks of the year, following the appalling Sydney attack that killed 15 Jews and injured 27 others, did officials begin to rediscover the elementary truth that words carry meaning and consequences—and that permitting death chants might not be the wisest or most moral choice a society can make.

2. Jewish childhood was placed under permanent armed guard

Across the UK, France, Australia, and North America, Jewish schools now operate under perpetual security lockdowns: armed guards at gates, police patrols at pick-up time, controlled entry points as routine.

These are not temporary responses to specific threats but a new normal in which school fences stand like Constantinople’s famous walls.