Mitzi Schwarz
1hEdited

I, as well, do not want war, not just for Israel's sake, but for the world's sake. Because at this point, it would in all likelihood spell the end of human civilization as we know it, because too many people (governments, non-governments, bad actors, etc....) have too many weapons, nuclear and otherwise. And it's not just human civilization that would be bombed back into the dark ages, at least. Whole ecosystems would be killed. It's the scenario so many sci-fi writers describe. And the ancient Hebrew Prophets. The Torah posed the salient question 5000-ish years ago, all the way back in Beresheet/Genesis: do we follow our good inclination (the yetzer hatov), or our evil inclination (the yetzer ha'rah)? The choice is for humanity to make.

Oh, and by the way, I reposted this on my Facebook page. Your words must be read, Nachum.

