When it comes to Iran, Washington has a recurring temptation: the bad deal. It arrives marketed as a breakthrough, justified as pragmatism, and sold as having staved off war. Yet a bad deal is usually worse than no deal, and certainly so for Israel.

The argument for “any deal” rests on a comforting illusion: that paper restrains regimes, that signatures moderate ideologues, and that inspection regimes tame millenarian theocrats who believe history bends toward apocalypse.

It is an argument born not of strategic clarity but of exhaustion. After decades of Middle Eastern entanglements, American policymakers crave closure. US President Donald Trump’s desire for “peace in the Middle East” reflects this.

Yet closure does not mean security, at least when you live in the Middle East, where clerical maniacs, jihadists, thuggish dictators, and absolute monarchs are the norm — not to mention more varieties of Islamist lunatic than there are species of beetle.

The great appeaser Barack Obama — and his spirit animal Joe Biden — were the last presidents to succumb to this temptation. It produced the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The deal was heralded as a diplomatic triumph but was a debacle. It offered sanctions relief in exchange for temporary limits on enrichment, and inspections in exchange for billions of dollars flowing back to Tehran.

This money found its way to Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria, the Houthis in Yemen, and various other Shia militias in Syria and Iraq. It also helped fund Iran’s ballistic missile program and — most ridiculously — the very nuclear program it was designed to stop.

Put simply, the JCPOA did not halt Iran’s nuclear program. It put it on a timer — the bad kind that goes tick, tick, tick, BOOM.

An underappreciated failing of the JCPOA was the way it legitimized and institutionalized Iran’s enrichment program. It conceded the principle that the Islamic Republic could remain a threshold nuclear state, provided it moved slowly enough to keep Western diplomats’ blood pressure under control.

Share

Such deals might calm nerves in Washington, but they set sympathetic nervous systems alight in Israel, which an Iranian ballistic missile can reach in 10 minutes. No diplomatic formula changes geography. These missiles, if fired in their thousands, pose an existential threat to Israel — let alone if a few of them were carrying nuclear warheads.

A deal that leaves Iran’s missile program intact — and most do, as the focus is always on Iran’s centrifuges and fissile material — does nothing to protect Israeli cities, Ben Gurion Airport, or Israel’s own nuclear facilities.

Even if Iran agreed to a temporary cap on enrichment, the regime would retain the infrastructure, industrial base, and knowledge — although Israel hit the knowledge part hard last year by assassinating 14 leading nuclear scientists. In a ruthless psychological operation, the Mossad reportedly rang up each of the scientists and told them they were going to be killed if they did not defect immediately. Their wives were then called and told the same.

Deals merely pause the clock. When the sunset clauses expire, the path to a bomb becomes no longer illicit, but legal under the very framework Western diplomats negotiated.

Sanctions relief under a deal has more than economic implications. It is political rehabilitation. Iran becomes diplomatically normalized. Investors return and trade picks up.

Hardliners in Tehran can say: “You see? Resistance works. The West blinked.”

I take a modicum of comfort that US President Donald Trump is said to be “curious” as to why Tehran is not backing down in the face of an overwhelming military threat. It seems he is starting to appreciate that he is dealing with crazed millenarians and not normal people.

Under a bad deal, Israel would face a regime that has advanced enrichment capabilities, a ballistic missile system, international legitimacy, and more money to fund all of this — and to rebuild its spider’s nest of jihadist proxies.

Israel cannot accept this, regardless of what deal the US might reach.

This is terrifying enough, but there is an even deeper flaw in the “any deal is better than none” argument. It treats the nuclear file as a technical dispute rather than a civilizational confrontation.

Iran is not Switzerland. It is not a normal state with normal ambitions seeking security guarantees. It is a deranged Islamist regime whose core identity is rooted in hostility toward the West and the elimination of Israel.

The slogans “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” are not rhetorical flourishes. They are constitutionally enshrined policy.

A bad deal assumes that if you reduce centrifuge output, you reduce hostility. That frames the problem backward. Centrifuges do not cause this hostility. This hostility causes the building of centrifuges. You cannot negotiate eschatology away.

Proponents of a deal often concede its imperfections but argue that postponement is victory. If the bomb is delayed by five or ten years, that is time gained.

Time for what?

For the regime to harden its facilities deeper underground, refine its fissile material, make its missiles more accurate, and cultivate more proxies on Israel’s borders?

Israel understands this instinctively. Delaying an existential threat rather than dismantling it is comfort that is positively freezing.

If the choice is between a flawed agreement that entrenches the regime’s capabilities and war, the latter at least addresses the presenting problem by giving the US and Israel a chance to destroy Iran’s capabilities in a way that sets them back decades and creates the possibility of regime change.

Another favorite talking point among deal advocates is that nuclear inspections can credibly enforce such a deal. Inspectors will monitor facilities, cameras will watch centrifuges, and snapback sanctions will deter cheating.

What industrial poppycock.

Iran has mastered the dark arts of concealing facilities and stonewalling inspectors. It has advanced enrichment beyond agreed limits for years despite inspectors’ efforts.

Verification regimes work best when both parties fear exposure, but not so well when one party calculates that enforcement is politically impossible. Would Washington reimpose crippling sanctions at the first sign of Iranian noncompliance? Would European governments jeopardize renewed trade? Would the UN Security Council, where Russia and China sit, muster consensus?

That is a fanciful gamble that Israel cannot afford.

Optimists who have read too much game theory without understanding the mathematics argue that even if Iran eventually gets nuclear weapons, deterrence will hold because the US and Israel have them too. After all, the US and the Soviet Union managed to deter each other from using nuclear weapons during the Cold War.

This analogy is as shallow as the Jordan River.

The Soviet Union, despite the internal insanity of its political system, was a rational superpower with a coherent command structure and an interest in survival. The Islamic Republic is a factionalized, demented Islamist revolutionary regime that sanctifies martyrdom.

Even if Tehran never launches a nuclear strike, its possession of nuclear capabilities would transform regional dynamics. It would shield Iran’s proxy warfare under a nuclear umbrella, constrain Israeli freedom of action, and encourage other states such as Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear weapons too.

It would also embolden aggression below the nuclear threshold and set the scene for permanent brinkmanship. Imagine a permanent Cuban missile crisis. A bad deal reduces pressure on Iran and dulls urgency, which is unwise when the stakes are so high.

Finally, there is the message a bad deal would send beyond Iran.

It would tell adversaries that persistence and intransigence pay dividends. That if you build enough centrifuges and cause enough instability, the West will eventually fold and frame it as compromise. It tells American allies — especially Israel — that American red lines are negotiable. China and Taiwan will be watching closely, too.

Israel has already internalized this lesson. It has acted unilaterally before when it judged existential threats intolerable. It bombed Iraq’s Osirak reactor in 1981 and Syria’s reactor in 2007. It will not entrust its survival to diplomatic optimism, especially under its new security doctrine of engaging in expeditionary warfare as needed to destroy threats.

A bad US–Iran agreement would not bind Israel. It would push it toward harder choices.

The debate over Iran is not just strategic. It is also moral.

It is hard to articulate the Islamic Republic’s barbarism. It jails dissidents, rapes protesters, hangs demonstrators in public, and shoots the injured in hospitals. I could go on, but such depravity is distressing. I suspect the first thing American negotiators do when they get back to their hotel rooms after talks is take long, hot showers.

Trump must demonstrate the fortitude that Obama so plainly lacked. He must not settle for a bad deal because he is scared of a fight with sociopathic Islamist clerics.

A bad deal with Iran would not buy peace. It would buy time — for Iran.

I do not want war. I want whatever option keeps Israel safest, even if that happens to be war. While I do not want war, I would be lying if I said I would not like to see a cruise missile interrupt the Ayatollahs’ kebab course.