You have had enough. You have been a poster child for the pro-Palestinian movement, yet no matter how hard you work, your fellow Jew-haters have not appreciated your efforts. You never even got recognition that time you pulled a Jew’s kippah off and stomped it into a puddle.

Fortunately, scheming is in your blood, so you plan to outmaneuver them all by running for local office, maybe even Parliament. Then they will have to look up to you, no matter how resentfully, and address you with all sorts of grandiose titles.

However, communication is not your forte. You find talking to the media stressful, especially the way they ask all those pesky questions and never listen to the answers.

Yet, luck is on your side. When I left mainstream journalism after working in the industry since the days of papyrus, I spent a few years as a consultant training CEOs and other overrated types to talk to the media. I am willing to help, even though I resent you and despise everything for which you stand. Think of it as charity—or something akin to The Madness of King George.

Your situation is not too challenging. Just a few skills, and you will have so many journalists encircling you that you will look like a farmer feeding chooks.

Do not waste your time acquiring knowledge. You are not involved in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, you do not need to understand its history, and you will never be called on to locate the relevant places on a map. None of that matters.

The only thing that matters is that you are “deeply troubled.”

Once you grasp this, you will be fully ready to participate in what passes as modern moral life.

Being “deeply troubled” is not a feeling; it is a performance. It requires no risk, no knowledge, and—most importantly—no action. It is the perfect emotional posture for people who wish to be seen as caring without any inconvenience or consequence.

This guide will help you master it.

Step One: React now, think later (if ever)

Timing is everything. You must express concern quickly—ideally before any facts are available. Waiting for information risks nuance, and nuance leads to hesitation, which can be mistaken for moral weakness.

Your initial statement should include at least one of the following: “We are deeply troubled by the reports,” or “the images coming out of the region are horrifying,” or “this violence is unacceptable.”

Under no circumstances should you specify which violence. Specifics create obligations.

Step Two: Deploy the passive voice

Verbs are dangerous. Nouns are safe.

Violence must never have an author. People are not killed; they “die.” Rockets are not fired; “escalations occur.” Massacres do not happen; “clashes break out.”

This grammatical fog is essential. It allows you to appear compassionate while avoiding the vulgarity of responsibility.

Step Three: Invoke “all sides”

“All sides” is the crown jewel of moral evasion.

You do not need to know how many sides there are, what they believe, or who initiated what. “All sides” functions as a moral solvent, dissolving distinctions, agency, and accountability in a single, elegant phrase.

For example: “We urge all sides to show restraint.”

Who should restrain themselves? From what? In response to whom?

It does not matter. You have urged. You are done.

Step Four: Express alarm without direction

You must always be alarmed—but in the right way, which means in a non-actionable way.

Avoid words such as “sanctions,” “defeat,” “responsibility,” or “consequences.” These imply intent. Instead, use “concern,” “disquiet,” “unease,” and “deep discomfort.”

If pressed on solutions, say the situation is “complex,” which is how grown-ups say, “this is hard,” thus absolving you of further thought.

Step Five: Escalate the language as nothing changes

This is the hardest skill to master. If events worsen, your language must intensify, but your actions must remain static.

Your position must move from “concerned” to “deeply concerned,” or even “gravely concerned” if it is a cloudy day.

This creates the illusion of escalation without changing anything.

Step Six: Call for investigations you know will go nowhere

An investigation is like placing something on a high shelf where a child cannot reach it, then forgetting about it.

You must demand “independent inquiries,” praise “fact-finding missions,” and—my favorite, which I can barely write without laughing—insist on “accountability mechanisms.”

The key is to ensure that any investigation will take years, rely fully on interested parties’ testimony, and that conclusions and recommendations are ignored.

This preserves the ritual while guaranteeing stasis.

Step Seven: Reserve outrage for the safest targets

Outrage must always flow downhill. Condemn democratic states loudly. They will listen, care, and occasionally apologize if political pressure warrants it.

Treat terror groups, militias, and dictatorships delicately. These actors require “context,” “understanding,” and “root-cause analysis.” Harsh language might upset them—or worse, force you to acknowledge evil without a sociological cushion.

Step Eight: End with a call for dialogue

Calling for dialogue is essential. It sounds hopeful and commits you to nothing. You do not need to specify who should talk, or about what, under what conditions, or what the consequences should be when the dialogue fails.

Remember: Dialogue is not a process; it is a punctuation mark.

Step Nine: Feel morally superior

This is the payoff for your hard work. You may not have stopped any violence, protected any innocent people, or clarified anything, but you have done the most important thing of all—felt superior.

You have aligned yourself with “the right side of history,” a concept that means nothing, requires no foresight, and offers no refunds.

A final note for experienced practitioners

If challenged—such as if someone asks why your concern is selective, your language evasive, or your moral energy strangely one-directional—indignation should be your response. Accuse them of “whataboutism,” tell them that “this is not the time for criticism,” that “people are suffering right now,” and ultimately turn the tables by accusing them of not caring.

These phrases will shut down inquiry while making your halo glow brighter.

Being “deeply troubled” is not about stopping atrocities. It is about surviving them psychologically intact—without the burden of judgment, courage, or clarity. It is moral self-care masquerading as ethics.

It is also the preferred posture in an age that wants the comfort of righteousness without the inconvenience of conviction or choosing sides—except, of course, when choosing sides is fashionable, such as deciding which one happens to be the most anti-Jewish.