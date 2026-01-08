Birdwatchers are a strange breed. They crisscross the globe recording the birds they have seen. I like birds and am sure walking through the jungle is sublime, but ticking birds sighted off a list has always struck me as more of an anxiety management technique than a hobby.

I should be kinder to these people because I do something similar. I have a field guide to anti-Israel protestors.

Found almost exclusively in safe Western cities, anti-Israel protestors thrive in environments with strong policing, free speech protections, and free-trade coffee. Their habitat includes university quads, pedestrianized shopping streets, parliament houses, and anywhere a chant can echo without consequence but cause maximum disruption and draw attention to themselves their cause.

This guide is intended to help readers navigate this environment’s increasingly baroque taxonomy and, through understanding, avoid unnecessary contact.

The first thing to note is their distinctive identification markers, much as birds may be recognized by long or short tails or red and green breasts. Unlike birds, whose features are biological, anti-Israel protestors cultivate their markers deliberately.

Most common is the keffiyeh, worn with the assurance of someone who has never donned more than a sunhat. They carry placards featuring at least one word unintelligible without a thesaurus, a seminar, and—if it is a really big word—a fistfight. They chant in unison, syllables learned phonetically and repeated rhythmically, like Gregorian monks, though without the labor or the discipline.

Anti-Israel protestors are gregarious. Alone, they are skittish. They move in herds, because solitude invites introspection, which terrifies them.

Like songbirds, they emit distinct calls and rely on a narrow, ritualized vocabulary. This has proven a reliable method of identification. For years their speech patterns baffled observers, but recent ethological work has identified the following terms and clarified their meanings within the herd.

Apartheid: No longer connected to its Afrikaans etymology meaning “apart,” this term now denotes Jews exercising sovereignty in any form that involves borders, security checks, or anything that might keep the Jewish state safe.

Colonialist: Jews living with sovereignty in their ancestral homeland alongside Arabs, who—and this often comes as a shock—originate from Arabia.

Resistance: Violence has two meanings depending on context. One is any kind of violence against Jews anywhere in the world for any reason whatsoever. The other is words they do not like. If you ask protestors to move on because they are blocking traffic, you are guilty of violence.

Context: The all-encompassing justificatory framework for Palestinian violence against Jews, and a word rendered meaningless the moment Jews use it to explain the conflict’s historical origins.

Lived experience: As opposed to what? A dead experience?

Occupation: Jews living in their ancestral homeland, from which many were expelled and to which many have maintained continuous presence for at least three millennia, probably longer.

Settler: A cousin of colonialist. Refers to any Jew who builds a house in Judea and Samaria; territories from which the Jordanian army murdered and ethnically cleansed tens of thousands of Jews during the 1948 War of Independence. When Jews return home, they are called settlers; when the Arabs who expelled them remain, they are deemed indigenous. This inversion requires a form of moral alchemy bordering on sorcery.

Oppression: Any dissenting opinion expressed within earshot.

Zionist: A Jew insufficiently apologetic for living in their ancestral homeland.

International law: A pliable moral cudgel deployed against Israel whenever it defends itself and declines to submit to annihilation.

Silence: What someone is guilty of if they choose not to have an anti-Israel view, or any view at all, on a faraway conflict that has nothing to do with them.

This is not just a word list; this species has its own grammar. They do not conjugate verbs and avoid nouns that imply agency: Hamas does not do things; Israel does things to Hamas.

Linguists have interviewed these Israel-haters about their dialect and the semantic gulf between their usage and that of the wider world. These efforts yielded little. When pressed, protestors described the issue as “complex,” which turns out to mean they have read nothing of substance about it.

Ethologists studying the anti-Israelers’ mating rituals have discovered that, just as birds often perform elaborate mating dances, these demonstrators assume moral postures.

The most commonly observed one is when a protestor declares that their cause is just and that they are “on the right side of history,” which makes demonstrators of the opposite sex swoon.

There is scholarly disagreement about what “on the right side of history” means but the prevailing interpretation is that it means they would have been wrong in every other era. They do not inquire how history ends; they simply assume it concludes with them being applauded.

This belief confers immediate moral authority without any need for evidence. Counterarguments are deemed violence. Questions are complicity.

Most birds and animals have territories—including humans, with our thousands of pages of property statutes—but territory and geography are noticeably not among anti-Israel demonstrators’ strong or defining points.

It takes them an unusually long time to find the Middle East on a map or globe. They believe Gaza is much larger than it is and that tiny Israel is the size of the Roman Empire at its peak. They know that Jews are the majority in Israel and that they they are simultaneously omnipotent and fragile. Maps are considered Zionist propaganda.

Chanting remains a central behavior. Cadence, not content, is what matters. It seems to function as a bonding ritual. If a slogan sounds good, it is good. If it rhymes, it is sacred. If outsiders fail to understand it, this is evidence of their need to “educate themselves.”

Should a chant inadvertently reference mass murder, the protestor will insist it means something else—typically opposition to one of the concepts above.

Many animals puff themselves up when threatened so that they look larger and more imposing. Anti-Israel demonstrators likewise have a curious approach to risk. They gather in places where being anti-Israel carries none. There has yet to be a sighting of them outside the embassies of authoritarian regimes or chanting slogans when another group might respond in kind.

They also exhibit what researchers have termed Selective Empathy Syndrome, though they concede this term not, or not yet, formally recognized in the scientific literature.

These demonstrators express profound concern for civilians, provided those civilians remain abstract and geographically distant. Actual Jewish civilians—those harmed after being targeted by these protestors with everything from batons to being massacred with semi-automatic weapons—are treated as statistical noise.

Zoologists suggest these empathy displays play a role in mate selection, operating like a spotlight to attract mates.

When the protest disperses and participants return home, the real work begins: sorting hundreds of photographs, harvesting the serotonin rush, posting them with hashtags. Nothing will change. No one will be helped. Yet a moral itch will have been scratched, and that is the point.

Bear this research in mind the next time you see these demonstrators in the wild. They are not who they think they are or imagine themselves to be. They do not oppose war, only moral discomfort. They do not seek peace, but purity.

They do not understand the conflict, but they sure understand adulation and applause. Do not give them any.