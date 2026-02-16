Antisemitism is old but the politicians who practice it come in fresh packaging every season. Some wear revolutionary chic. Others prefer bespoke suits and solemn tones. A few hide behind hashtags; others behind holy books.

It has been almost 18 months since I published my popular guide to the many kinds of antisemite. This more advanced taxonomy details the many subspecies that make up antisemitic politicians in all their lack of glory.

There are also some guidance on how to deal with them.

The “I am just asking questions” naturalist

Latin name: Justus Askington

Call: “Is it antisemitic to notice patterns?”

This specimen insists he is not antisemitic, just “curious.” Why are Jews so successful? Why are they overrepresented? Why do they seem to control—sorry, “influence”—media, finance, wind directions, water levels, and internet connection speeds?

Scanning 19th-century pamphlets is his primary research approach. When challenged, he sighs theatrically. “So we can’t even ask questions anymore?” Correct. Not in my presence.

Distinguishing feature: Believes antisemitism is a thought crime but conspiracy theories are a public service.

How to deal with them: Respond with, “Amazing questions. Have you considered that gravity might also be a Jewish plot?” Then stare meaningfully at the floor. If he nods, slowly back away.

The anti-Zionist but not antisemitic statesman

Latin name: Distinctionus Withoutadifference

Call: “Criticism of Israel is not antisemitism.”

Correct. It is not. Yet this individual has never criticized Israel for tax policy, carbon emissions, or dry falafels. His objections are strictly existential. The Jewish state should be replaced, dismantled, dissolved, or gently persuaded to evaporate.

He is deeply concerned about human rights, except those of Jews, at which point that pharyngitis that has been doing the rounds sets in. He can recite every zoning dispute in Judea and Samaria since 1967 but has no strong feelings about Hamas’ charters, Iranian genocidal rhetoric, or some scuffle or something that happened on October 7.

He insists he is opposing the Israeli state, not the Jewish people. It is pure coincidence that Israel is the world’s only Jewish state.

Distinguishing feature: Uses the phrase “settler-colonial project” the way medieval clerics used the word “heresy.”

How to deal with them: Ask, “Which other countries are we deleting this week?” Offer him a whiteboard and markers. Watch him discover that selective evaporation is harder to justify in bullet points.

The intersectional crusader

Latin name: Oppressorus Hierarchicus

Call: “We must center marginalized voices.”

This politician loves accounting software so much that he has built a moral spreadsheet that awards everyone an oppression score. Jews, having inconveniently succeeded in building schools, companies, and a small but technologically sophisticated country, are docked points despite being history’s most oppressed people.

This species is notably color blind. He sees Jews as “white adjacent,” unless they are Middle Eastern Jews—that would be most Israelis—whom he pretends he cannot see.

He is furious about European colonialism but copacetic about the 1,400-year Arab conquest of the Levant, which is now continuing into sub-Saharan Africa and—by invitation, no less—into the West.

He speaks in a dialect comprised entirely of graduate seminar buzzwords.

Distinguishing feature: Can explain why Jews are simultaneously privileged capitalists and genocidal Nazis without detecting a contradiction.

How to deal with them: Gently introduce a Moroccan Jew into the conversation. Do not warn him. Just let it happen naturally. Then enjoy watching the spreadsheet reboot like Windows 98.