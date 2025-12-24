Irony is not one of Saudi Prince Turki bin Faisal’s strong points.

When Saudi Arabian Prince Turki bin Faisal announces that his kingdom would consider normalizing ties with Israel only once the Jewish state begins behaving like a “normal country,” we are not witnessing diplomacy, but farce elevated to doctrine.

This is not Saudi Arabia setting conditions. It is Riyadh delivering a sermon—one steeped in the sort of moral pomposity only an oil-drenched theocracy can muster while standing ankle-deep in its own archive of repression, violence, and sanctified cruelty.

Let us be precise about who is doing the lecturing.

Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy. There are no elections. No free press. No independent judiciary. No meaningful civil society. Political dissent is treated as treason. Apostasy is punishable by death. Blasphemy can earn you a beheading. Criticize the regime and you may vanish—into a prison, a psychiatric ward, or a diplomatic suitcase.

This is the state now demanding that Israel behave “normally.”

Saudi Arabia publicly executes people—by beheading—often after trials that would embarrass a mob of eastern grey kangaroos. Crimes include drug possession, sorcery, adultery, and the marvelously elastic charge of “spreading corruption on Earth,” which conveniently encompasses tweeting the wrong thing. Bodies are displayed in public squares as civic instruction. This is not an aberration or an atavistic relic. This is contemporary Saudi governance.

Women, meanwhile, exist under a guardianship system that would have impressed feudal Europe. Until very recently, women could not drive, travel, marry, or even obtain medical care without male permission. Activists who fought for these reforms were jailed, tortured, and sexually abused—after the reforms were announced, ensuring the credit flowed upward while the punishment flowed downward.