Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

The facts completely support what Nachum writes, as usual. Hamas and the Palestinians started this conflict, have perpetuated it, and are entirely responsible for every death and deprivation that has occurred in Gaza. HOWEVER, the media has poisoned the well. The popularity and support for Israel are now in free-fall in the United States, especially among the younger segments of the population. Until recently, support for Israel was always a bipartisan position, but a recent Gallup poll showed approval of Israel’s Gaza operation at 8% among Democrats. This should be of serious concern for the entire pro-Israel community, along with today’s statement from the 19 former Israeli defense chiefs, stating that nothing more can be accomplished there militarily and recommending that operations be terminated immediately.

Who is right and who is wrong is immaterial at this point. Not only are soldiers now being routinely picked off by a well-entrenched insurgency in Gaza, but the relationship between the U.S. and Israel is more and more under threat the longer the IDF remains engaged there. Endangering that important connection is possibly the biggest existential threat Israel has faced since 1948.

Einat Wilf:

“His Majesty’s Government have thus been faced with an irreconcilable conflict of principles … For the Jews the essential point of principle is the creation of a sovereign Jewish State. For the Arabs, the essential point of principle is to resist to the last the establishment of Jewish sovereignty in any part of Palestine”

Quote by British Foreign Minister Ernest Bevin in February 1947 in a speech to the British Parliament explaining why Britain can no longer carry out the mandate with which it was entrusted by the League of Nations and thus sending it back to the United Nation.

Note the date - February 1947: there is no Israel, no refugees, no occupation, no settlements, no blockade - none of the ‘understandable causes’ for Palestinian violence that even the UN Secretary General has fallen for.

And yet, already in February 1947 it is crystal clear why the conflict is already “irreconcilable”: as a matter of top priority, “the essential point of principle”, the Jews want a state whereas as a matter of top priority the Arabs of the land (later known as Palestinians) seek “to resist to the last the establishment of Jewish sovereignty *in any part* of Palestine”.

That’s the conflict. The Jews want a state in even a part of the land. The Palestinians want the Jews not to have a state in any part of the land. That’s “Free Palestine”. That’s “From the River to the Sea”.

