Cable News Nonsense.

It is news to no one that CNN’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas War has been anti-Israel tosh. Yet, the cable news network has outdone itself with a story that is so historically revisionist that it made me pause, and I read such nonsense for a living.

The story, titled A viable Palestinian state remains far off, despite growing international clamor was correct in its broad assertion that despite France, the UK, and Canada lining up to recognize a State of Palestine, such a reality was a long way off.

That was about the only correct thing in the story.

Try this twaddle. “But the latest moves by US allies France, Britain and Canada – while in many ways largely symbolic – have left Washington increasingly isolated over its backing for Israel.”

Really? The world’s pre-eminent superpower and the only country with any real sway over Israel is feeling isolated? That is hysterical. Let me rewrite for accuracy: “France, Britain, and Canada are out of sync with their most powerful ally and the only country to which Israel listens.”

The story then descends into fantasy. “Palestinian statehood could help bring an end to a war that has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza since Hamas’s brutal October 7 attack killed around 1,200 people in Israel almost two years ago, as well as bring home the hostages still being held in Gaza.”

It is an article of faith among misguided and unquestioning two-state solutionists that Palestinian statehood could bring peace. This is just plain wrong for these reasons. In short, the Palestinians see having a state not as a path to peace, but as a stepping stone to their goal of destroying Israel.

What does it even mean to say Palestinian statehood “could” help bring peace? I “could” be an Olympic pole vaulter if I were only among the best in the world at the sport.

CNN then wrote that imagining what a Palestinian state would look like was challenging “because a modern Palestinian state has never existed before.” What do they mean by a “modern” Palestinian state? An old Palestinian state has never existed either because the Palestinians are Arabs and there was never even a Palestinian nation, never mind a state. This kind of language is deliberately used to feed the fiction that the Palestinians have a long history in Israel. They do not. The Jews do as they are indigenous.

The story then tells us that since Israeli independence in 1948, “Israel has expanded, most significantly during the ‘Six Day War’ of 1967, when Israel turned the tables on a coalition of Arab states and gained East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza. Palestinian territory has meanwhile only shrunk and splintered.”

Every word of this paragraph is wrong. Israel has been shrinking since even before its independence. Transjordan (now Jordan) was carved out of the British Mandate for Palestine in 1921, taking away most of the land meant to become a Jewish state. The Jews accepted this. Israel also gave the Sinai back to Egypt after the Six-Day War in exchange for peace and normalized relations. Jerusalem also handed over the most populated areas of Judea and Samaria to the Palestinian Authority as part of the Oslo Accords in 1993, and withdrew unilaterally from Gaza in 2005. That is not expanding; it is shrinking. These are facts.

The phrasing that “Israel turned the tables on a coalition of Arab states” in the Six-Day war is thoroughly disingenuous. What they meant to say was that Syria, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq - with support from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Sudan - attempted an unprovoked genocidal war against Israel and got routed.

CNN then showed its complete non-understanding of the conflict when it said that the broad outline of the Oslo Accords was roughly to have 1967 borders with “some land trades, a little bit given in one place for the removal of an Israeli settlement, in a negotiated process.”

This planned “removal of an Israeli settlement” was anything but benign. It was so that the Palestinians could have a Jew-free state. The last country that wanted that was Nazi Germany. It is disgusting that the international community and mainstream media support a two-state solution along these lines as they are advocating for the creation of Palestine as a state with no Jews allowed. These are the same moral cretins who lie about Israel being an apartheid state.

CNN further revises history with the line that former Israel Prime Minister “(Yitzhak) Rabin’s assassination by a far-right fanatic in 1995 robbed Israel of its peacemaker leader.” CNN thinks that an Israeli extremist killing Rabin sunk the peace process and not Palestinian terror chief Yasser Arafat walking away from the deal and launching the Second Intifada in which Palestinian terrorists murdered more than a thousand Israelis by blowing up buses, shopping malls, and pizza parlours. The Second Intifada did not even get a mention.

The mainstream media is in freefall and, with rubbish such as this, CNN is doing its bit to ensure it hits the ground hard.