Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Ralph Nach's avatar
Ralph Nach
10h

The theme of many of our holidays: They tried to kill is, we won, let’s eat.

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
7h

The EMS workers place Herman in the ambulance.

"Are you comfortable?" They ask.

"I make a living."

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