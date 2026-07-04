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Dear Friends,

With tech issues sorted after a false start, Moral Clarity has scheduled another live event for paid subscribers.

This is a shorter one-hour event (20 minute presentation/40 minute Q&A). The format allows for maximum Moral Clarity punch and more participant discussion, and has proven very successful in recent presentations I have done for other platforms in other regions.

The forward-looking topic will be The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria. Israel can: