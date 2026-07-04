A Moral Clarity event, Israel's trilemma: There are no good options
Israel's choices in Judea and Samaria are not between good and bad. They are between difficult, dangerous, and disastrous. Join Moral Clarity for the this one-hour event.
Be the smartest person in the room with TWICE a much news as free subscribers. Upgrade NOW to unlock an extra 140 essays a year for $45—a ridiculous 20 cents per post—plus early access, exclusive podcasts, interviews, and our 650-plus story archive.
Dear Friends,
With tech issues sorted after a false start, Moral Clarity has scheduled another live event for paid subscribers.
This is a shorter one-hour event (20 minute presentation/40 minute Q&A). The format allows for maximum Moral Clarity punch and more participant discussion, and has proven very successful in recent presentations I have done for other platforms in other regions.
The forward-looking topic will be The Trilemma: Israel’s impossible choices in Judea and Samaria. Israel can: