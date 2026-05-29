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If you are not a paid subscriber to Moral Clarity, here is a reason — many actually — to become one.

For paid subscribers only, I will be hosting an exclusive online presentation to untangle one of the most distorted narratives in modern geopolitics — the truth about what is happening Judea and Samaria (aka the West Bank).

“Understanding Judea and Samaria: Separating Fact from Fiction” will do exactly what its title suggests. It will examine the history, religion, law, strategy, media distortions, and political mythology surrounding the world’s most contested real estate.

It is not such a simple topic but I will no be talking gobbledegook so you will understand the issues so clearly that you will be inviting yourself to dull dinner parties just to score points against the smarty pants anti-Israel types who always spoil such evenings.

This presentation will explore:

Ancient and modern history of Judea and Samaria

What indigeneity does and does not mean

The 1937 UN Partition Plan and the 1948 War of Independence

The 1967 Six-Day War, what UN Resolution 242 actually says about it, and the Palestinian and Israeli responses.

The Oslo Accords and how the Palestinians used them to change tactics.

Israel’s “controversial” settlements. Facts, fiction, lies, and propaganda.

Religious and political extremism — Palestinian and Jewish terror and violence.

Should Israel give up Judea and Samaria in a land-for-piece deal? The two-state solution.

Challenges for Israel

Why every Israeli territorial concession, including land in Judea and Samaria, has produced more violence, not peace.

Q&A — moderated

This presentation is open to Moral Clarity’s paid subscribers. This, and events like it, are a reason to upgrade to a paid membership. It costs just $45 a year (and gets you 5-7 essays a week plus access to events such as this at no extra charge). For paid subscribers who wish to register for this event, please send your name and email address to Moralclaritynewsletter@gmail.com and express your desire to join the event and we will take it from there. I will be doing this event at what will be 8am in the morning in Singapore (8pm in US) where I am based. And while I write Moral Clarity in American English because most of my readership is in the US, I cannot speak in it so hopefully you will get a kick out of my rugged Australian accent. Regular readers will I am an irredeemable Luddite so we promise to have the technology around the registration more sorted out for the next event.

Future Moral Clarity presentations for paid subscribers include (among many more):

The Israel-Palestinian PR War

Analysis of Media Bias

How to respond to antisemitism

The sick mind of antisemites

Participants will receive:

Full live presentation access (and access to a recording afterwards). This is perfect for those in other time zones

Q&A session about the presentation

A copy of the presentation deck

Early access to follow-up Moral Clarity analysis pieces

This is a Moral Clarity event so you can expect the same hard-nosed clarity as my essays with no punches pulled towards any deserving target. If you cannot take hard truths, this might not be the event for you. If you like smiting antisemites, you will find yourself in good company. If you are tired of propaganda and want to understand what journalists, diplomats, activists, and much of academia routinely omit, this presentation is for you.

Register for this event at moralclaritynewsletter@gmail.com