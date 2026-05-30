Give a gift subscription

There are many ways to take a society’s temperature. You can read polling data, study crime statistics, examine election results, and analyze economic indicators. Or you can look at my inbox every morning.

I do not recommend the latter.

Writing about Israel and advocating for the Jewish people makes you a target for crazies.

Every morning, mixed among legitimate correspondence, article reviews, speaking invitations, and thoughtful disagreements, there arrives another shipment from humanity’s lowest strata.

Awaiting me is a flood of antisemitic messages from people who have decided that the best use of their internet connection is to inform me of my vileness and that I am responsible for every evil in recorded history.

Many are outright threats. Some are obscene. All are deranged. Many manage to be all three simultaneously.

The threatening ones are the most uninteresting. They arrive with the regularity of utility bills. They inform me that I am going to be beaten, stabbed, disemboweled, crushed, or burnt in an oven. The Holocaust-oriented ones are disproportionately from those who have included Islamist battle cries.

These clowns do not scare me. I am too busy looking down at them. However, I am still human and no one enjoys receiving a tsunami of ugly threats.

The details vary but the intellectual sophistication does not. People who spend their evenings sending death threats to writers they do not even know are not among their generation’s finest minds.

The crown jewel of antisemitic correspondence is the weird email.

The weird email begins with a discussion of Israel, takes an unexpected detour through medieval banking, connects somehow to extraterrestrials, and concludes with a warning about secret weather machines operating beneath Antarctica.

The weird email writer is never satisfied with ordinary hatred. That would be too small. It requires an entire cinematic universe.

The Jews are simultaneously weak and omnipotent. We control governments but somehow need foreign aid. We dominate the media while failing to stop strangers from emailing us manifestos written entirely in capital letters.

We are accused of controlling banks, newspapers, Hollywood, universities, social media, foreign policy, domestic policy, climate policy, pharmaceutical companies, and occasionally volcanoes.

Antisemitism is the only conspiracy theory whose believers can watch Jews disagree constantly, lose elections, argue among themselves, and fail publicly, yet still conclude that we secretly run the planet.

What makes these messages worth discussing is not their absurdity, but their familiarity.

People often imagine antisemitism as something dramatic. They picture torchlit rallies and shattered glass. They do not understand that antisemitism reveals itself first in smaller ways. A joke. A slur. An email. A person deciding that the Jew they have never met somehow deserves their rage.

The inbox becomes a laboratory specimen. A concentrated sample of attitudes that exist far beyond the inbox itself.

The threatening emails are especially revealing. Their authors imagine they are frightening. In truth, they are confessing to obsession. Psychologically healthy people do not spend their afternoons writing threats against strangers.

Healthy people do not stare into the glow of a computer screen at midnight and decide that the most urgent task before them is informing a random Jew that he is part of a global plot for which he will pay.

That is lunacy.

The antisemite always imagines himself as the hunter. More accurately, he resembles a man wandering through a maze of his own delusions.

There is also something unintentionally hilarious about the sheer volume of effort involved. Imagine dedicating substantial portions of your finite existence to emailing people you do not know but despise.

Imagine explaining this life choice to future generations.

“What did you do with your time?”

“I sent angry messages to Jews on the internet.”

“Why?”

“Because they wrote things that hurt my feelings.”

Yet beneath the comedy lies something darker. Many of these emails contain threats and violent fantasies, not just vague insults and name-calling.

Threats matter. Even though almost no threat-makers act, their threats reveal desire and intent. They reveal their author’s emotional world. These threats strip away the pretense that these people are engaged in some kind of policy debate.

That matters, especially in an era when antisemitism is constantly rebranded as anti-Zionism, or disguised behind slogans and euphemisms that their users rarely understand.

Another reason these emails generally do not scare me is that they reveal their authors’ weakness. A movement confident in its ideas does not rely upon anonymous threats. A cause secure in its arguments does not require intimidation.

People who believe truth is on their side do not spend their nights composing hate mail and writing dystopian fantasy novels disguised as political analysis.

These emails are meant to be displays of intimidation and strength.

Truthfully, they are evidence of impotence.

It is the sound of rage colliding with reality.

It is what happens when someone discovers that Jews continue speaking no matter what you do.

The threatening email carries an unintended message. It says:

“I cannot defeat your argument, so I will attempt to frighten you.”

The problem is that Jews have been receiving threats for a very long time.

Pharaoh threatened us.

Rome threatened us.

The Church threatened us.

The Cossacks threatened us.

Hitler threatened us.

Hamas threatens us.

The United Nations files the paperwork.

The outcome has been remarkably consistent. The Jewish people endured while the threat-makers became footnotes.

That historical pattern should concern those hammering away at their keyboards but, of course, history is not their strong point either.

If it were, they would know that while antisemites do not disappear, they consistently overestimate themselves. They imagine they are witnessing Jewish decline when they are usually witnessing their own.

The antisemite’s greatest fear is not Jewish power; it is Jewish persistence.

So the inbox serves a useful reminder that antisemitism has not vanished and that ancient hatred still consumes many people.

It reminds me that some individuals spend astonishing amounts of energy fantasizing about Jews.

Most importantly, it reminds me that they are losing.

Winners do not need to spend their evenings sending threats, angry messages, deranged manifestos, and declarations of impending doom.

These are not the communications of confident people.

They are the communications of people watching Jews refuse to behave according to their fantasies.

So to the authors of the disgusting and threatening emails.

Thank you.

Not for your opinions.

Those are worthless.

Not for your threats.

Those are noted and preserved.

The emails will keep arriving.

The articles will keep being written.

The voices you wish would disappear will continue speaking.

And somewhere, years from now, long after today’s anonymous senders have been forgotten, their messages deleted, and their predictions exposed as nonsense, the Jewish people will still be here.

That prospect, more than anything I could possibly write back, is what truly terrifies them.