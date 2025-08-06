Israel is the only country expected to fight terrorism with one hand tied behind its back, blindfolded, and standing on one leg like a flamingo, while a panel of yobbo hecklers looks on yelling nonsense about war crimes.

Holding Israel to a double standard - along with delegitimization and dehumanization - is one of the three Ds of antisemitism. Everyone knows this double standard is as common as Nazis in Gaza, but few appreciate how many of these double standards have infected our discourse.

The right to exist: Israel is the only country asked to demonstrate that it has a right to exist. This is as perverse as it sounds. One might take issue with Russian, Chinese, or Jordanian policy, but no one argues that those states have no right to exist. That is reserved solely for Israel.

International law: Israel is expected to adhere to the laws of war, while no such demand or expectation is placed upon Hamas. Every Palestinian civilian death is treated as an atrocity, regardless of circumstance, while the fact that Hamas is using humans as shields, embedding in hospitals, and targeting civilians in violation of the laws of war goes unremarked.

When Israel destroys the weapons, it gets accused of targeting hospitals and schools. When Israel calls ahead to evacuate civilians, the world calls it ethnic cleansing. When ISIS did this in Mosul in 2016–2017, US airstrikes killed thousands. There was no outrage, no protests, no war crimes allegations. The world allows jihadists to use human shields, but demands miracles from Jews in combating this tactic.

Effects-based condemnation: Every military is judged by its intentions, context, and legal frameworks, except Israel. When Israel fights Hamas, foreign leaders, the United Nations (UN), and the news media judge Israel by the body count alone.

Israel makes extraordinary efforts to avoid civilian casualties - warning civilians with leaflets, texts, phone calls, roof knocks, and drone fly-bys - yet it still gets condemned for alleged indiscriminate bombing. Hamas, meanwhile, hides beneath civilians and laughs as accusations of war crimes are leveled against Israel.

When the US flattened Mosul in 2016–2017 to defeat ISIS, no news media was running real-time casualty counts. Such special treatment is reserved for the world’s only Jewish state.

Terrorists versus government: The world treats Hamas, a genocidal terrorist group whose founding charter calls for the annihilation of Jews, as a legitimate political actor, while questioning the democratic state of Israel’s legitimacy. This makes Israel the only country to be equated with a terrorist organization.

Proportionality: This is a misunderstood term. While there may have been some justification for that misunderstanding when the war began, almost two years on there can be no such excuse - misusing the word is deliberate and malicious.

Proportionality in warfare means civilian harm must be proportionate to the military advantage gained. It has nothing to do with relative casualty numbers. That makes it complex and highly subjective.

It is also something that applies at the commander level, who must weigh whether any attack is proportionate. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) takes this requirement so seriously that it has lawyers — who are outside any military chain of command — overseeing commanders’ target acquisition and strikes.

When people cite the questionable Hamas figure that 60,000 people have been killed in the war and then argue that it is disproportionate, they are showing you that they have no idea what they are talking about. The idea that proportionality means Israel must match Hamas rocket for rocket and corpse for corpse is absurd and macabre.

Proportionality comes up only in wars that Israel fights. America toppled regimes after 9/11, yet Israel is told that it is too much even to defend its borders. That is a double standard, for sure.

Western hypocrisy: Assad kills 500,000 in Syria? Silence. China puts a million Uyghurs into concentration camps? Yawn. Hamas slaughters Jews? Within 24 hours, there are protests on Western streets and campuses against Israel, the victim of the attacks. When Arabs kill Arabs, the West shrugs. When Jews defend themselves, it is a global moral crisis.

The “Day After” scam: When the Allies invaded Germany in World War Two, no one demanded a post-Hitler reconstruction plan before the D-Day landings had even commenced. When America toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, nobody said: “Wait, who will be mayor of Fallujah?” Yet Israel is required to have a complete governance plan for Gaza before the IDF has even finished clearing Hamas bunkers and tunnels.