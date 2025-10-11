A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has begun, and early this week there will be what is characteristically being misreported as a “prisoner exchange.” It is right to be giddy at the prospect of peace but we must not overlook what is happening and what it reveals about each side’s moral universe.

This ceasefire agreement is politically understandable but morally reprehensible. You will rarely see a clearer X-ray of light and darkness, of civilization and barbarism, and of who sanctifies life and who desecrates it.

Under the agreement, Hamas will release the remaining 45 hostages—some 20 alive, the rest dead—abducted during the October 7 pogrom of 2023. These are civilians who have endured two years of unimaginable captivity. In return, Israel will release hundreds of convicted Palestinian terrorists, including those serving life sentences for murder and heinous acts of terror.

Foreign leaders and the media will celebrate the exchange, spotlighting the joy of reunion, the tearful arrivals, and the high drama of liberation. In so doing, they will almost certainly downplay—or more likely ignore—the grotesque moral distortion on display. This will involve a jihadist terror movement recovering its killers while a democratic state recovers its innocents. These are not morally equivalent.

Let us begin with the victims: the Israeli civilians Hamas abducted in the October 7 massacre. Some were dragged from their homes in darkness; others seized at a music festival, on beaches, in cars, on buses—moments of ordinary life transformed into scenes of medieval horror. For two years they have languished in tunnels, cages, and underground chambers. They have been deprived of food and water, isolated from sunlight and medical care, and subjected to torture and degradation.

In one appalling illustration, Hamas released footage of hostage Evyatar David being forced to dig what was presented as his own grave. He appeared skeletal and could barely stand. His Hamas captors—healthy, well-fed—loomed over him, their arms in the frame dwarfing his frail body. Another hostage, Edan Alexander, was tortured, lost staggering amounts of weight, and was reportedly given seawater to drink.

These hostages have endured this inhumanity not because of what they had done, but because of who they were: Jews.

We must accept no euphemisms. These people are not prisoners; they are hostages. Their captivity was not judicial; it was criminal. When and if they return, they will do so frail, hollow, sick, and traumatized.

By contrast, Israel will release Palestinian prisoners who include convicted murderers and masterminds of bombings, shootings, and stabbings. These are not political prisoners. They are men who blew up buses, opened fire in restaurants, slit throats on hiking trails, and drove cars into schoolchildren.

They were not abducted in the night; they were arrested, charged, tried in court, and convicted under due process. Releasing them is akin to going into a Supermax prison and letting the mass murderers and serial killers out.

What this says about the two sides is unmistakable.

Israel values the lives of its innocents.

Hamas values the lives of its killers.

That is the entire moral landscape condensed into one exchange.

Yet the punditocracy will almost certainly not make this obvious point. They will pretend it is a traditional prisoner-of-war exchange, as though it were a legitimate wartime negotiation between two equal belligerents. In doing so, they will reveal their moral vacancy.

Hamas emerges, as always, as the transaction-wielder—seizing civilians as bargaining chips, parading them as trophies, and then trading them for its own militants. The killers it reclaims are not merely foot soldiers; they are future commanders, martyrs-in-waiting, symbols to inspire the next generation of jihad.

Israel, for its part, accepts a painful bargain not to gain political leverage but to bring home its stolen citizens. That is not perfect diplomacy, but it is morally coherent—it prioritizes those held without cause over those held with cause.

This is not the first time Israel has been forced into such a grotesque calculus. In 2011, it traded 1,027 prisoners—including Yahya Sinwar, who would go on to mastermind the October 7 atrocities—for a single Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit. Almost immediately, many of the released men returned to terrorism. The same will likely be true now.

So when you watch the spectacle—the ambulances, the teary reunions, the applause—ask yourself: Who orchestrated this? Who benefits? Who was captured by force, and who was convicted after trial?

The answers will tell you everything.

The moral disparity becomes even clearer when you look at what each side stands to gain. Israel regains its innocent civilians and reaffirms the national covenant that the Jewish state does not abandon its people. The hostages’ families—and indeed the nation itself—will gain a measure of closure and relief. Israel will also get a lull in the fighting that allows for diplomacy, rebuilding, and mourning.

Hamas gains the release of its militant cadre and convicted terrorists, some of whom will return to violence within weeks. It also gains a propaganda victory, able to show that it can force concessions from Israel.

Israel’s gain is measured in human life. Hamas’ gain is measured in future violence. One side gains its sons and daughters; the other gains its soldiers and killers. The moral asymmetry is stark.

If the commentariat blurs this difference, portraying both sides as suffering or sacrificing equally, they distort public understanding and falsify the moral record.

It is fair to ask why commentators and the international community will not make these points squarely. I am sorry to say that you will not like the answer.

Much of the media and international community is not merely naive; it is morally anesthetized. Some truly believe there is moral equivalence, which is delusional. Many are simply hostile to Israel, often virulently so, and their denials of bias are as convincing as my Frank Sinatra impersonation.

This is not only an Israeli tragedy; it is a Western one. If the West can no longer distinguish between a democracy rescuing its innocents and a death cult exalting its murderers, then it has already surrendered the moral vocabulary that sustains civilization.

There is no need for such moral depravity. One can call for ceasefire, relief, and the protection of civilians—all worthy goals—without collapsing ethics into balance or false equivalence.

The world will, of course, applaud any ceasefire. Yet applause is not discernment. The pursuit of peace should not come at the expense of all morality. Not all concessions are equal. Not all grief is the same. Not all forfeits in war carry the same moral weight.

In this exchange, as in the entire war in Gaza, Israel is on the side of light—trying to rescue its civilians from Hamas’ cruel darkness.