Remember to breath.

Many things can elevate the human heart rate. A sudden loud noise, a near-miss while driving, or a medical emergency. Or reading that the United Nations (UN) has condemned Israel again.

For me, the physiological reaction is immediate. My stomach tightens. My breathing shortens. My shoulders rise and my jaw clenches.

This is not metaphor. This is biology. Some people read biased anti-Israel news coverage and become intellectually irritated. I read it and my nervous system behaves as though a giant saber-toothed cat is stalking me.

Which, in a sense, it is. Not a physical predator. A cognitive one.

Today’s anti-Israel coverage is beyond frustrating; it is psychologically destabilizing. It is a steady diet of moral inversion, selective outrage, and historical amnesia — delivered with the confidence of fading institutions that still imagine themselves as guardians of truth.

If you follow the news closely, particularly after October 7, you will recognize the experience. You open your phone and see a headline: “UN Condemns Israel for Escalation.”

You take a breath.

You scroll.

You discover that Israel responded to rocket fire.

Your breathing shortens.

You scroll further.

You discover the rockets are mentioned in paragraph nine.

Your stomach tightens.

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You then read some pompos op-ed piece where some leader writer explains that Israel’s response risks “regional destabilization,” apparently on the assumption that Hamas firing rockets contributes to regional harmony.

At this point, your sympathetic nervous system is fully activated.

You are no longer reading news. You are undergoing harsh exposure therapy to antisemitism and ignorance.

As a journalist and a psychotherapist, I have come to believe that following anti-Israel coverage requires emotional regulation skills normally reserved for astronauts and undercover spies.

So, in the interests of public health, I offer the following: A Psychotherapeutic Guide to Surviving Anti-Israel Media Bias.

The first rule of emotional regulation is awareness.

When you read, “The UN Human Rights Council passes resolution condemning Israel,” notice what happens in your body.

Do not judge it. Simply observe.

Is your jaw tightening?

Is your breathing shortening?

Are your shoulders rising?

Are you muttering, “Those fuckers”?

Congratulations. Your nervous system is working normally.

This is what we call a threat response. Biased reporting activates it because it does not just convey information. It is morally disorientating, presents the aggressor as victim, the victim as aggressor, and the defensive as provocative.

Humans are wired to respond to moral inversion.

The Hebrew Bible is full of warnings about it.

“Woe unto those who call evil good, and good evil,” says the prophet Isaiah.

He might as well have been talking about editorial meetings at international news organizations.

Step two is box breathing to regain some control.

Inhale for four seconds.

Hold for four seconds.

Exhale for four seconds.

Hold for four seconds.

Repeat.

This is physiologically grounding. Each phase of the breath signals to your nervous system that you are not in immediate danger — even if you have just read that Israel has been condemned for defending itself against a group openly committed to its destruction.

Special forces operators, elite athletes, and readers of international news all need to box breath. It is particularly useful when encountering phrases such as:

“Cycle of violence”

“Disproportionate response”

“Context needed”

“Both sides”

These phrases are psychological triggers. They signal that nuance is about to disappear, replaced by moral symmetry between actors who are not remotely symmetrical.

Breathe through it. You will survive.

Once you are physiologically calmer, you can begin cognitive reframing.

Instead of thinking, “This is outrageous,” try reframing the situation as:

“I am observing a predictable institutional behavior.”

This is psychologically helpful because predictability reduces anxiety.

For example:

When the UN condemns Israel, you can remind yourself that the UN Human Rights Council has historically passed more resolutions against Israel than against China, Iran, North Korea, and Syria combined.

This is not surprising behavior. It is institutional muscle memory.

Similarly, when a headline mentions Israeli airstrikes but buries Hamas rocket fire, you can remind yourself that modern journalism often prioritizes visuals over causality.

Airstrikes are visible. Rocket launches from urban areas are less so.

This does not make the coverage accurate but it makes it predictable — and predictability is calming.

Now you are ready for step four, which is by far the most important therapeutic intervention: avoid doom-scrolling.

Doom-scrolling is reading increasingly aggravating news stories in rapid succession, convincing yourself that the next article will restore sanity.

It rarely does.

Instead, you find yourself reading UN condemnations, banal European statements, campus protests, letters to the editor from academics and idiotic celebrity tweets.

At this point, your nervous system is no longer regulated. You are marinating in outrage.

I recommend boundaries.

Read one story.

Pause.

Breathe.

Return to your day.

Do not read 17 variations of the same moral inversion.

Even a stoic would struggle with that.

Step five is to employ a touch of humor, which is a highly effective emotional regulation tool.

When the UN condemns Israel again, try mentally narrating it as:

“Breaking: The organization that Includes Iran, China, and Cuba has expressed concern about Israeli democracy.”

This is not denial. It is perspective. Humor allows cognitive distance by transforming outrage into observation.

Jewish tradition has long understood this. It has always been about survival and coping and not just laughter.

There is something psychologically stabilizing about recognizing absurdity. Anti-Israel news coverage often requires exactly that.

Our final step is acceptance.

This does not mean agreement. It means recognizing the reality that media and institutional bias exist.

International organizations behave predictably.

Fighting reality is exhausting and understanding it is stabilizing.

As I often explain to my clients, distress increases when expectations collide with reality.

If you expect fairness from institutions that repeatedly demonstrate bias, you will experience repeated emotional spikes. If you expect bias, you will experience less shock.

Following anti-Israel news coverage today is an emotional exercise as much as an intellectual one. It requires regulation, perspective, and occasionally, humor.

If you do not regulate your response, you may find yourself in a constant state of agitation.

The world is not going to become calmer anytime soon.

But you can.

So the next time you read some anti-Israel antisemitic bile, remember the formula.

Notice your breathing. Slow your breath. Reframe. Avoid doom-scrolling. If necessary, laugh.

If that does not work then I recommend putting your boot through the television screen. That will show them — and make you feel better.