Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
2h

Well said.

Shameful that so many delegates walked out.

Hamas and its supporters are morally wrong.

Their underlying theology can be undermined. That will ultimately destroy Hamas and its reason for existence. Surprisingly: Allah s a Zionist. See:

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/netanyahu-addresses-the-un-general

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brad Goverman's avatar
Brad Goverman
1h

Well said Nachum. I am no fan of Bibi, but since October 7, he has done a masterful job of leading the military in historic victories. I wish he would use his tremendous rhetorical skills to provide more leadership on the 8th front, the war of propaganda being waged by Hamas and promoted by the lame stream and social media. It will likely take generations for Israel to win back the hearts and minds of younger diaspora Jews that have been duped by dopamine hits from anti-Israel TikTok doom scrolling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nachum Kaplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture