Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked into the hostile United Nations General Assembly and delivered a sermon of reality that the world has long denied.

I hold the unpopular view that Netanyahu, despite his many flaws, has been an outstanding wartime leader. Under his leadership, Israel has smashed Hamas, hugely weakened Hezbollah and pushed it away from the Israel–Lebanon border, contributed to the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria by destroying the Syrian military, and humiliated Iran by setting its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs back years.

While Netanyahu has shamefully yet to accept any responsibility for the fact that the October 7 pogrom happened on his watch, the achievements above are extraordinary. His no-nonsense speech at the UN has now—momentarily, at least—put the UN and the West’s weak and hypocritical leaders in their place.

The UN General Assembly was bristling with its usual hypocrisies, but for half an hour the fog lifted. Israel’s prime minister told the world what it did not want to hear yet could not refute: that Israel is not the obstacle to peace, that Iran is the engine of war, and that the great reconciliation between Israel and the Arab world is not only possible but underway.

Netanyahu’s speech was a moral corrective. He began with Moses standing between Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal, between blessing and curse, using this biblical flourish to frame the present moment. The Middle East stands before two mountains: one of prosperity, innovation, and peace; the other of terror, death, and ruin.

Netanyahu identified the choice clearly. The curse is Iran and its proxies. The blessing is the emerging partnership between Israel and the Arab world, capped by the looming prospect of normalized ties with Saudi Arabia.

For decades the diplomats and “experts” said that peace must run through Ramallah and that unless the Palestinians received their veto, no Arab state would normalize relations with Israel. Netanyahu called that bluff—and won. The Abraham Accords vindicated his strategy. Four Arab states in four months recognized Israel, and peace grew not out of Palestinian intransigence but in spite of it.

The great truth he brought again to the UN was that the Palestinians, who make up only two percent of the Arab world, can no longer hold the other ninety-eight percent hostage to a dead cause.

Netanyahu punctured the great lie that the absence of peace is Israel’s fault. The UN lives on that lie. Non-governmental organizations are founded on it and funded by it. Foreign ministries recite it like catechism.

Yet, as Netanyahu showed, peace does not come from appeasing terrorists and rejectionists, but from building alliances with those who want progress.

Look at the record. From 1993 until 2020, under the “expert” formula, not a single Arab state signed peace with Israel. Then, in one season, four did. The proof is already written in history.

Yet, for no rational reason, the international chorus demands that Israel prostrate itself before a Palestinian leadership that educates its children to kill Jews and subsidizes the murderers’ families. Israel refuses, and reality will bend towards it.

At the heart of his speech was the hint of normalized ties with Saudi Arabia, which would be one of history’s great diplomatic breakthroughs. It would place Israel at the center of the Arab and Muslim world.

Of course, Iran knows this. Tehran fears nothing more than a Jewish state integrated into the neighborhood, working openly with Riyadh. That is why the ayatollahs will hurl every missile, mobilize every proxy, and peddle every lie to stop it. Netanyahu’s map of a “New Middle East,” scrawled with a red marker, was not theatrics. It was a vision and a warning.

Netanyahu did what the world’s so-called statesmen and editorialists so rarely dare: he named Iran as the true enemy. He correctly labeled the Iranian regime as tyrants, fanatics, and theocrats who are the Middle East’s curse.

The Islamic Republic murders its own dissidents, sends drones to Russia, and finances terror from Lebanon and Yemen to European capitals. It alone seeks nuclear weapons for genocidal purposes.

Yet still, in capitals from Brussels to Washington, politicians talk of reviving deals that would empower it. Netanyahu at the UN was the voice of sanity, warning again that appeasement would only strengthen the beast.

The UN is the last place where Israel will receive a fair hearing. It is the body that condemns the Jewish state more than all other countries combined. It puts Iran on human rights commissions and Syria on disarmament panels. Yet Netanyahu used this very pulpit to tell the truth.

It was, in its way, an act of defiance. He spoke not for applause, but against it. He did not plead for sympathy or bow to the diplomatic theater. He stated what Israel is, what it seeks, and what stands in its way.

Words matter. Especially at the UN, where one year’s lies become next year’s policies. For too long the lies have gone unchallenged—such as the claims that Israel is colonialist, that it obstructs peace, and that the Palestinians have a perpetual veto. Netanyahu’s speech mattered because it exposed those lies with historical evidence and logic.

He reminded the world that Israel is not a temporary crusader kingdom but the Jewish people’s ancient homeland. He made clear that Israel seeks coexistence, and that far from being isolated, it is being increasingly embraced in the region. The world cannot deny these truths forever.

Netanyahu’s speech will not convert the hall of hypocrites and antisemites overnight. The diplomats will file out, the journalists will spin, and the usual resolutions will be drafted. However, the words are out there now, recorded and undeniable in the UN record. Truth has a way of outlasting lies.

Between Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal, between blessing and curse, Netanyahu called the choice. He chose blessing. He offered peace and partnership, innovation and prosperity. He exposed the curses of Iran’s fanaticism, the Palestinian veto, and the lies that sustain perpetual war.

His speech deserves remembrance as a landmark of candor in an institution addicted to falsehoods. It was not only a good speech, but a necessary one. In an era when truth is the rarest commodity, necessary is the highest praise.