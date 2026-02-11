Israel’s talent for existential drama keeps it on permanent high alert for missiles, tunnels, drones, and genocidal ideologies. Yet some threats take other forms. Crime in Israel’s Arab communities is one such threat—yet it also presents a rare opportunity if Israel is wise enough to see it and bold enough to take it.

For those unfamiliar with Israeli demographics, Israel has two million Arab citizens. These Israelis are an entirely different polity from Palestinians. Within Arab towns across Israel, organized crime gangs have come to resemble an alternative government. They tax commerce through protection rackets, regulate “disputes” with gunfire, enforce silence through intimidation, and administer punishment at will.

The outcome is not just tragedy, but humiliation; Streets that empty at night, parents who plan their children’s routes like military convoys, shop owners who close because it is unsafe to stay open. This is not community violence. It is the erosion of statehood.

That is why Israel’s campaign against Arab organized crime—if it is serious—is a rare opportunity morally, domestically, and reputationally. It could be a powerful exercise in nation-building because it would make Israel more of what it claims to be: a functional democracy that protects all its citizens, not only those who vote for the governing coalition, live within Tel Aviv’s cultural radius, or resemble the median police commander.

The numbers warrant a national emergency. In 2025, a record 252 Arabs were killed in Arab-on-Arab violence. Arabs make up about 21 percent of Israel’s population but account for roughly 70 percent of murder victims, according to police data.

Even more damning are the outcomes. In Jewish localities, police solve about 60-70 percent of homicides. In Arab towns, clearance rates hover between 20-30 percent and have dipped even lower in some years.

Some killings are honor-related, which no one wants to discuss. Most are linked to organized crime, and residents are afraid to cooperate with police. A big factor, however, is the lack of resources devoted to policing Arab communities.

This is shameful on a basic moral level, but the ramifications go further. When a state cannot investigate murder in certain towns and neighborhoods, it is forfeiting sovereignty to men with guns.

It is fashionable—especially among know-nothings who treat Israel’s wars as the country’s only story—to frame Arab citizens’ problems as a byproduct of geopolitics, a subplot, or another example of Jewish racism toward Arabs.

That analysis is as lazy as me on a Sunday afternoon. Arab citizens are not an external population. They are Israeli taxpayers, students, nurses, engineers, shopkeepers, civil servants and everything else. Their safety is not a “minority issue.” It is a core competency test for the state.

A serious democracy does not outsource law and order to clan bosses and syndicates and then congratulate itself for holding elections that produce unstable coalitions.

This is why the recent Arab-led rallies against violence in their communities is enormously significant. Tens of thousands of Arab and Jewish citizens rallied in Tel Aviv to demand action against the violence tearing through Arab society, following strikes and protests that began in Arab towns.