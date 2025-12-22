It will be a strange Christmas for Australian Jews. When most Australians sit down to their Christmas excesses, the country’s Jews do what all Aussies do when they have a moment to themselves: they head to the beach. It does not hurt that Christmas falls in summer in the Antipodes.

This familiar vignette of Australian Jewish life is gone forever, at least in spirit. No one is going to pack the picnic hamper and head gaily to Sydney’s Bondi Beach, now forever a site of mass murder of Jews. Jews in other Australian cities will be thinking about Christmas beach picnics differently, too.

Beyond the murder of 16 Jews and the wounding of 26, the father-and-son jihadist psychopaths behind the massacre have extinguished a measure of Australian life’s innocence. A betrayal of Shakespearean weight has taken place. Jews now feel profoundly insecure. Antisemitism has become so pervasive that Jews can no longer be confident that their classmates, neighbors, colleagues, and workmates are not antisemites. Their trust in their wider communities and society itself has eroded.

Given how appearing visibly Jewish makes you a target these days, many Jews are wondering if there is space in Australia for communal Jewish life any longer.

This is not an anxiety-induced reaction to a terrible event; it is a coldly rational question, given the Bondi massacre was hardly a black-swan event. Never has the cliché of being “shocked but not surprised” been more apt. It followed more than two years of escalating violence in which synagogues have been set ablaze, cars in Jewish areas graffitied repeatedly with antisemitic and Nazi slogans; vehicles torched, Jewish businesses vandalized, Jewish schoolgirls harassed on public transport, and even a pre-school attacked.

Jewish pleas for action were consistently ignored and met with asinine condemnations of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of bigotry — blah blah blah.

A comment this past week from a friend shows just how desperate Australian Jews are feeling. He and I are avid fans of Test cricket, another fixture of Australian summer life. The Australian cricket team has just thrashed the Old Enemy, England, in a much-anticipated series. This is a sporting rivalry that goes back over 100 years and is a big deal in both countries, and a key part of our shared cultural heritage.

I mentioned to him that it was hard to get excited about cricket scores in the immediate aftermath of the Bondi shootings. Real-world tragedies have a way of putting trivia such as sporting games into context.

He replied that he no longer knew if he was Australian, and therefore whether he should be cheering for the team at all. He said he had never before felt any conflict between his Jewish and Australian identities, but that his sense of belonging had been foundationally shaken.

I grew up in Australia but have not lived there for three decades, and that now feels like a different place and time. My generation enjoyed what may have been the best years in Jews’ long history.

Israel’s re-creation restored Jewish sovereignty for the first time in 2,000 years, allowing generations of Jews to grow up not as outsiders, but as normal people in their homeland.

Flourishing Western democracies and a Christian re-evaluation of Christian-Jewish relations after the Holocaust allowed Diaspora Jews to have their rights protected amid a broad social consensus that antisemitism was something uniquely egregious.

The fall of the Soviet Union allowed Jews from that former empire to emigrate to Israel or the West to pursue opportunities of which they previously could only have dreamed.

I went to high school with many Jews who had come from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, as almost all of my friends were. My father joked that we were the Tel Aviv Boys Club. Except for my school being half empty on Jewish holidays, this was unremarkable. We lived ordinary lives and gave it no thought.

It is with immense sadness that I note we are back in a world more similar to the one into which my parents — both in their 80s — were born. It means the progress we thought we had made through several generations was illusory. We have regressed to history’s dismal mean.

Data show that antisemitism had been on the rise for some time before the October 7 massacre, but its scale since then has been transcendently shocking.

Even before Israel had counted its dead and accounted for its abducted, and before Israel had responded, mobs in cities as far apart as London, New York, Jakarta, Sydney, and Kuala Lumpur were openly calling for genocide.

No longer limited to the fringes of the far Right, Jew-hatred has become mainstream on much of the Left and is the norm in Islamic circles — not just Islamist ones, as apologists would have you believe.

Antisemitic views are now common in public discourse, universities, multilateral institutions, governments, political parties, NGOs, and the mainstream media. Those with obviously Jewish names — such as my good self — cannot hide, as the antisemitic sickness that floods my inbox reminds me daily.

It is poignant and unbearable that the beach, cricket, and summer Christmas — three things as Australian as a thirst for a cold beer — have become such symbols in this outrage. That is because Aussie Jews are Aussies. Or at least we thought we were.

