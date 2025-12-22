Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

My younger son goes to a Jewish Day School, Milken Day School (https://www.milkenschool.org/), and he's on the Milken football team. 2 years ago, right after Oct. 7, our boys were playing against a local (relatively) Indigineous American football team. Our guys won, and these other boys began chanting the most horrific, vile Nazi slogans, doing the Nazi salute, heckling them, you name it. It was disgusting. Our kids, on the other hand, were beyond amazing; they began singing Israeli pop songs at the top of their lungs. You can't believe how confused those Native kids were; they were supposed to be intimidating the Jews. The precise opposite happened. If Kobi Shimoni, aka Subliminal, had been there, he'd have grinned from ear to ear. They didn't hide their Mogen David necklaces, they sure didn't hide their identity. It was insane, and very, very sad. I am so, so, so grateful that I can send my son to a Jewish high school. He is surrounded by the strength and knowledge and resources to be precisely who he is: a proud young Jewish man with many strengths and many talents to do much good in the world. And he's learning that this world can be very hostile towards Jews. And he's being Jewish anyway. Go, Milken Wildcats!!!!!!

I am 82, same age as your parents. My parents fled from Vienna to Shanghai and in 1947 came to Australia. They were happy here. I am glad they are not alive to witness this.

