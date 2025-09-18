Here is a thought experiment. You are on a passenger jet and, mid-flight, hijackers burst out of their seats and start gleefully killing passengers row by row and livestreaming it on social media. The pilots lock the cockpit door and call ground control.

Pilot: “This is Flight 421 — we are being hijacked. They have made no demands and are murdering passengers en masse. Requesting immediate assistance. We are dropping altitude sharply.”

Ground operations (after an awkward pause): “We understand this is distressing. However, we must stress that lowering altitude sharply could risk passengers’ well-being. We urge restraint and call on all parties to de-escalate. Have you considered whether the in-flight meal service might have aggravated tensions?”

This, in essence, is the prevailing moral doctrine among a certain segment of the so-called enlightened world. Such polished absurdity could be cultivated only in the rarefied air of faculty lounges, foreign ministries, and protest camps where a shortage of hummus is the most serious threat.

From Spain’s sun-drenched plazas to New Zealand’s pristine sounds, a chorus of morally unsound indignation has risen. It is not indignation at Jewish babies being burned in ovens—a scene ripped from the twentieth century’s darkest pages and replayed for us in high definition. No, their fury is reserved for the Jewish state’s unforgivable sins of existing and defending itself.

Let us take a grand tour of this Axis of Virtue.

We begin in the United Kingdom, where Neville Chamberlain’s ghost stalks Whitehall and the BBC. The former British prime minister’s spirit is uniquely qualified to counsel today’s leaders on the dangers of appeasement, but he remains unheard no matter how loudly he rattles his chains. Ideology drowns him out.

In London, crowds gather outside the Israeli embassy, which has fortress-like defenses that “pro-Palestinian” protesters see as a provocation in itself. These protesters walk past war memorials honoring the young men who died fighting the Nazis, now seemingly convinced that the descendants of those who survived the Holocaust have become Nazis themselves. The cognitive dissonance could short-circuit a supercomputer.

Next door is the special case of Ireland: the land of poets, rebels, and a bottomless reservoir of sympathy for any cause that appears anti-British or anti-Western. Irish commentators, drawing on their historical trauma of occupation, have appointed themselves head of the Middle East Analogy Department.

They see the Gaza Strip and immediately think it is the Bogside. To them, Israel is a perfect stand-in for the British Crown. Jihadist ideology is smoothed over into a narrative of plucky rebels versus a brutal empire. It is a comforting folktale—but as real as Little Red Riding Hood.

Across the Channel is France, the birthplace of Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité, and, more recently, Impunitée for Jew-haters. French intellectuals, who once penned trenchant critiques of totalitarianism from Left Bank cafés, now pen apologetics for it.

Despite suffering grievously from Islamist terror—from the Hypercacher supermarket to the Bataclan to the murder of Samuel Paty—Paris believes this murderous ideology needs to be understood, not defeated.

French protesters, living in a republic so secular it bans religious symbols in public, march in solidarity with a theocratic death cult. They do this, presumably, after carefully removing their crosses or their laïcité-approved non-religious necklaces. They march past boulangeries and fromageries chanting slogans for a regime under which such establishments would be banned for not being halal or for allowing mixed-gender queues. Many of them, of course, are Islamists themselves. Others are full-blown socialists who want to ruin what is left of France.

The French state deploys 10,000 troops to protect Jewish schools and synagogues from its own citizens, and yet has the audacity to lecture Israel on security. It is a masterpiece of projection—a veritable Louvre of logical fallacies.

Next is Spain, a nation whose historical expertise on morality is, how shall I put it, somewhat checkered. One might think a country that once expelled its Jewish population and then invented the Inquisition to deal with the stragglers would approach the topic of Jewish security with a measure of humility.

Rather, Spain’s leaders have discovered a newfound passion for borders—specifically, the ones they believe Israel should not have. They decry “colonialism” from palaces built with gold looted from a hemisphere they subjugated.

Spanish protesters, draped in keffiyehs purchased from trendy Barcelona boutiques, shout “From the River to the Sea!” with a passion once reserved for Catalonian independence. Pretending to be unaware that this is a call for genocide, they engage in semantic gymnastics akin to a matador blaming the bull for the goring.

Next up are the Low Countries, where the moral high ground is so waterlogged it threatens to sink into the North Sea.

First, Belgium: a tiny nation that cannot hold itself together without byzantine power-sharing agreements between perpetually squabbling ethnic factions. It is home to the European Union’s vast bureaucracy devoted to vital tasks such as regulating the curvature of bananas.

Its streets are filled with Islamist immigrants, and Belgium is a leading contender to be the first European country to fall to Islamism. If it happens, no one will notice. This is a country that went 589 days without a government—without anyone noticing.

Then there is the Netherlands, the land of Hugo Grotius, the father of international law whose legacy has been perverted into a form of legalistic masochism. They are so committed to the process of law that they have forgotten its purpose: to separate right from wrong.

Dutch protesters, riding bicycles worth more than Gaza’s annual gross domestic product, will cycle to a rally to condemn the “imperialism” of a country fighting for its survival against jihadist colonialists.

They live in a nation famously wrested from the sea by sheer force of will and engineering, yet they deny Israel the right to build a levee against a tide of barbarism.

Across the Atlantic is Canada, the world’s polite policeman, whose foreign policy can be summarized as a firm, apologetic “Now, see here.” Canada has made multiculturalism its state religion and decided that the existence of a Jewish nation-state is a heresy.

Canadian leaders, who would never dare interfere in a dictatorship’s internal affairs, feel a divine calling to pronounce on the Israel Defense Forces’ tactical decisions—despite a hockey rink being the closest these leaders have come to a battlefield.

Swaddled in Lululemon puffer jackets, Canadian protesters stand in public squares in Toronto or Vancouver—cities famed for their diversity and tolerance—and demand the Middle East’s most tolerant and diverse state be eradicated.

They speak of “peace” while advocating for the victory of those for whom peace is a synonym for surrender. They enjoy the protection of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms while championing a cause that would shred it.

Heading south, we run into the US and its universities, which have become finishing schools for the morally empty. Here, they play-act at revolution, establishing “autonomous zones” that last until the catering runs out. They attack Jewish students in between classes on deconstructing heteronormativity and the inherent violence of the Oxford comma.

The US government, for now at least, seems to be among the few Western ones with even a vaguely correct policy toward Israel: namely, that the Jewish state must destroy Hamas.

Across the globe is Australia, the island continent whose national identity is built on rugged individualism and a steadfast “fair go.” Yet a different creed has taken hold in its cosmopolitan coastal cities.

Australian protesters, perhaps fresh from a “smoke ceremony” or a lecture on the stolen generations, find in Gaza an outlet for their inexhaustible supply of white guilt. They march for the sovereignty of a people whose leadership would see them stoned for their libertine ways—all while living on land they themselves acknowledge was stolen. They cry “Free Palestine!” from the unceded lands of the Eora or Wurundjeri people, a neat two-for-one deal in performative anguish. The hypocrisy is as dry as the Outback.

Across the Tasman Sea lies New Zealand, the last stop before Antarctica. From their remote islands, where lamb exports are the most pressing issue, they have developed a foreign policy of the uninformed and the unthreatened.

The land of the long white cloud faces no hostile neighbors, no armies sworn to its destruction, and no rockets raining down on its cities. They are backseat drivers of international relations. “No, no, Israel,” they tut-tut from 11,000 kilometers away. “You shouldn’t have turned the wheel to avoid that truckload of terrorists hurtling toward you. You should have calculated the precise kinetic force required to disable the engine without scratching the paint. Now see what you’ve done? You’ve upset the entire region.”

A shared epistemology of willful blindness to facts and morality unites this global condemnation. They suffer from severe moral autism and cannot distinguish between a murderer and the would-be victim defending themselves.

They also suffer from a congenital resistance to reason. They bloviate about Israel’s war in Gaza being disproportionate to the October 7 attacks, even though it has been explained to them 28,632 times that in the law of armed conflict, proportionality does not mean a rocket for a rocket, but that military action must be proportionate to the military objective.

Israel’s objective after October 7 has not been to trade blows, but to ensure such an attack can never happen again. This is a monumental task when facing an enemy that has been digging in for almost 20 years, uses its own population as a human shield, and receives billions of dollars in international funding.

This is the grand, tragic joke. The very people who fancy themselves defenders of the oppressed are acting as useful idiots for a theocratic, misogynistic, homophobic death cult.

They march for “liberation” in the name of a movement that would enslave them. They cry for “ceasefire now,” offering a lifeline to terrorists that would start the war again tomorrow. They have taken the side of medievalism against the modern, of tyranny against democracy, of death against life—and they believe themselves angelic for doing so.

So let them march and bask in the ignorant glow of their own certainty. Meanwhile, in the real world, the Jewish nation will continue to fight against its genocidal enemies, despite protestations from its milquetoast fair-weather friends.