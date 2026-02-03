I need one of these quite badly.

The US is flooding the Middle East with F-35 Lightning II fighter jets and thinks that hugely increasing countries’ deterrence capabilities will make the region more stable. This is fantasy, and a recipe for more devastating conflicts.

Washington’s rapid expansion of F-35 exports to Middle Eastern states is one of the most consequential, and least seriously interrogated, strategic shifts in decades. It could alter deterrence calculations, reshape alliance politics, accelerate arms racing, and place Israel—the region’s only democracy and America’s most reliable, capable, and battle-tested ally—in a more precarious, morally ambiguous, and strategically crowded environment.

It is a story of American strategic confusion, regional ambition, and the slow erosion of a principle Washington once took seriously: that not all allies are equal, and that not all weapons should be sold everywhere simply because a check can clear.

The F-35 is more than a fighter jet. The plane functions as a flying intelligence, surveillance, and command network. Built by Lockheed Martin, it fuses stealth, sensor integration, electronic warfare, and real-time data sharing into a single platform. It does not just shoot first; it sees first, decides first, and coordinates others to kill first.

In American or Israeli hands, this is acceptable because the aircraft is embedded within doctrines, command cultures, and political constraints that—however imperfectly—limit misuse. In less disciplined environments, the same technology distorts power balances, encourages adventurism, and becomes dangerously exposed to compromise through espionage, coercion, regime collapse, or incompetence.

Washington pretends that safeguards, end-user agreements, and training protocols are sufficient to tame these risks. This pretense requires an impressive disregard for Middle Eastern history, which reads as a long catalogue of collapsing regimes, inverted alliances, data theft and leaks, pilot defections, and weapons proliferation.

American law obliges the US to ensure that Israel maintains a qualitative military edge in the region. This was never only about Israel’s security—though that should have been reason enough—but also about America’s own strategic interests. A militarily dominant Israel stabilizes the region by shortening wars, deterring coalitions, and preventing miscalculation. A crowded sky does the opposite.

For now, the spread of F35s will not undermine Israel’s military superiority, which is built upon more complex systems.

Yet we should not pretend it makes no difference. Israel is small, surrounded by hostile actors, and has minimal strategic depth. Its margin for error is thin, meaning that military superiority is essential to its survival.

There is growing concern in Jerusalem that this principle is being eroded.