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They understand its inherited guilt complexes, its exhaustion, its civilizational lassitude, its chronic insecurity, its moral bewilderment, and its neurotic compulsion to exhibit tolerance even toward movements that openly despise tolerance. They understand that Western societies remain affluent, technologically dazzling, and militarily formidable while simultaneously suffering from a catastrophic collapse of self confidence.

Most importantly, they understand that much of the modern West no longer believes its own civilization to be superior, or at least have unique virtues. That realization changes everything.

Much Western commentary treats Islamism as little more than an eruption of fanaticism, grievance, or religious fury. Islamists are depicted as irrational actors propelled by emotion rather than calculation.

There is some truth to this but the full story is far more disquieting.

Islamist movements are often highly observant political organisms. They study Western societies with forensic attention, monitor elite anxieties, map institutional vulnerabilities, understand bureaucratic incentives, and possess an increasingly sophisticated grasp of the psychological architecture underpinning contemporary Western life.

Above all, they know exactly where Western fear resides.

The fear is not primarily physical. The West remains overwhelmingly superior by every conventional measure of military power. The fear is psychological, reputational, and moral.

Western elites exhibit an almost pathological terror of being accused of intolerance, racism, colonialism, Islamophobia, oppression, reaction, or any of the other secular blasphemies that dominate contemporary discourse.

Islamists understand this perfectly.

They understand that in modern Western societies, accusations themselves have become instruments of power.

A civilization secure in its own legitimacy can withstand criticism without collapsing into self abasement. It can absorb disagreement without questioning its own right to exist. Increasingly, however, Western institutions respond to moral pressure like anxious neurotics confronted with conflict. They evade, appease, euphemize, reassure compulsively, and seek accommodation at almost any cost.

Islamists noticed.

They noticed that firmness is routinely denounced as cruelty. Borders are recast as prejudice. Assimilation is caricatured as oppression. National confidence is treated as extremism. They noticed that many Western elites reserve greater hostility for their own populations than for movements openly committed to dismantling liberal norms.

Naturally, they adapted.