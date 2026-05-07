Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Rose's avatar
Rose
33m

Yes. The same can be applied to Hindus especially since attacks on Hindu Temples throughout the Western world are underreported in mainstream media. We do need taboos so, we can work together as a society. Nobody should engage in hatred of one another, based on the grounds of identity nor in fantasies which endanger others. Taboos do matter!

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
38m

Jew-hatred, and the celebrations of Charlie Kirk's murder and of Luigi Mangione, come from the same source of moral rot. These are violations of our universal moral TABOOS which have been slowly eroding, and now are rapidly disintegrating every single time we do not punish these violations.

We need to recognize that these are TABOOS that the vast majority of society believes are unacceptable, and acknowledge that they will only remain taboo if we actually punish them.

We must ostracize these bigots out of polite society and our mainstream politics, making them social pariahs that are toxic to even associate with. This is exactly how we marginalized and defeated the KKK. If we don't act fast, the hate will normalize and lead to untold societal destruction.

Please help socialize this idea and word. We must #MakeTaboosTabooAgain.

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