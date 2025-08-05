America’s youth are worrying anti-Israel across the political spectrum.

American young people support Israel far less than their parents did. This has been evident on the Left since Hamas’ October 7 pogrom against Israel in 2023. More recently, there have been strains of it from the isolationist Right.

It is natural to worry about what this means for Israel in the decades ahead. As today’s young people grow older and assume the mantle of power, American support for Israel may not be assured. Given that the US is Israel’s biggest benefactor, and that the Jewish state is increasingly isolated diplomatically, that could spell trouble in a few decades.

Yet, as Nobel Prize-winning physicist Niels Bohr said, “Prediction is very difficult, especially if it is about the future.” The international political order can change radically and quickly. I am only middle-aged, but when I grew up, the Soviet Union dominated half of Europe, China was a basket case rather than an American near-peer, most of today’s South American democracies were under totalitarian rule, as were many Asian democracies such as Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan. The idea of Arab countries and Israel having diplomatic relations seemed preposterous.

With that said, Israel does have cause for worry. However, a better question is: what would such a change mean for the US? A US that no longer recognizes Israel would be a very different sort of country than today.

When a brigade-sized group of Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, progressive students at universities across America sided not with Israel, but with the terrorist savages who had butchered families, kidnapped babies, and slaughtered 1,200 innocent people.

This visceral and morally deranged hostility from America’s younger generations toward Israel is real. While US President Donald Trump has clamped down on anti-Israel protesters at American universities, the protesting students’ views have not changed. Their opinions may even have hardened, like Pharaoh’s heart in the Book of Exodus.

Talking to students on American campuses is like going through the looking glass in Alice in Wonderland, into a world where up is down and right is wrong. The demonstrations supporting Hamas reveal a moral meltdown among America’s youth.

One can support Palestinian rights and still unequivocally reject Hamas terror, but that is not what many of these student activists did. Rather, they rationalized and justified the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

In their contorted worldview, Israel is the “oppressor” deserving violence, and Hamas is the “oppressed” fighting for freedom. This narrative is a gross inversion of reality, in which those committing mass murder are claiming victimhood.

These campus uprisings cloaked themselves in the language of “justice for Palestine,” but they revealed something rotten at the core of how the next generation perceives right and wrong. Disturbingly, these campus radicals are not a fringe movement; they are part of a broader generational shift in attitudes towards Israel.

As disturbing as this is for Israel, it portends an even graver danger for the US. Israel can survive college students’ tantrums, but it is less than clear that America can survive the loss of its moral compass.

American youth support Israel far less than their elders. A YouGov/The Economist poll conducted in mid‑June 2024 found that Americans under 30 were more likely to sympathize with the Palestinians than with Israelis by a wide margin, a complete reversal of older Americans’ views, of whom 80 percent support Israel. A Pew Research Center poll done around the same time showed only 14 percent of younger Americans said their sympathies lay mainly with Israel.

The TikTok generation, raised on intersectional ideology and bite-sized propaganda memes, sees Israel as the villain. This matters because today’s campus protesters and student poll respondents are tomorrow’s journalists, teachers, corporate leaders, and policymakers. Right now, most of them cannot distinguish between genocidal terrorists and the democracy they are trying to destroy.

Their heads have been filled with moral relativism and a simplistic oppressor-oppressed lens that casts Israel, a tiny liberal nation under siege, as a colonial bully. Never mind Israel - if this is the future of American leadership, the US is in deep trouble.

The rot already extends into the halls of American power. The Democratic Party’s progressive wing has turned its back on Israel at a time when the country is fighting for its survival. There has been a total moral collapse on the Left.

In the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ October 7 onslaught, 10 members of Congress - nine Democrats and one Republican - voted against a motion supporting Israel. Another half a dozen Democrats abstained. This jarring moment was the first open breaking of the bipartisan moral consensus that terrorism must be condemned unequivocally.

The moral depravity did not end with this vote. Progressive politicians were demanding a ceasefire while Hamas was still holding Israeli grandmothers and babies hostage in Gaza.

The Left’s instinctive anti-Israel bias runs so deep that many of them cannot even condemn the most heinous crimes if Israel is the victim. More accurately, it is if Jews are the victims, because it is obvious that antisemitism is what explains this.

Such moral bankruptcy does not just hurt Israel; it also shows American moral clarity is fading. The traditional Democratic Party of Harry Truman, who recognized Israel, would be aghast. The whole nation will eventually pay for this moral collapse, and it will manifest across all policy areas.

Lest anyone think this crisis is confined to the Left, the American Right has its own burgeoning moral failure regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

An isolationist strain is infecting the Republican and conservative movement, one that threatens to undermine America’s commitment to its allies abroad and its global influence. This “America First” crowd is quick to dismiss conflicts overseas as “not our war.”

They did this with the Russia-Ukraine war, and some are now doing it with the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Their focus has narrowed to such a pinhole that they want to slash all foreign aid, hide behind closed borders, and let the rest of the world slug it out.

Traditionally, support for Israel was rock-solid on the Right - virtually a civic religion in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush Republican Party. Indeed, many Republicans remain stoutly pro-Israel. Yet, listen carefully and you can hear the rattling of that consensus breaking and a cynical new chorus arguing that Israel’s fight is not America’s problem.

Prominent right-wing commentators and influencers nightly question why American tax dollars should go towards solving overseas conflicts. They ask why the US should help fund Israel’s Iron Dome missile system when that money could be spent at home.

It is an argument that makes sense to unsophisticated ears, especially after decades of failed expeditionary wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Yet, isolationism is the surest route to declining American power. Isolationists fail to realize that rival powers will fill any void that America’s retreat from the world leaves. Trump’s tariffs are already pushing many African countries into China’s arms. When America turns inward, tyrants and terrorists rejoice. Beijing and Tehran are cheering on America’s isolationists.

Like any nation, America must prioritize its interests, but supporting Israel is unquestionably in America’s interests. The Jewish state is a democratic beacon in a region of dictators, plus a vital intelligence and technology partner. Israel is also a strategic partner because it is the frontline combatant against the same Islamist extremism that took 3,000 American lives on 9/11.

Yet, today we see conservative satellite and internet pundits not just making isolationist arguments, but trafficking in ugly antisemitic conspiracy theories under the guise of opposing support for Israel. They whisper about Jewish “globalists” or “dual loyalty.”

A growing number on the American Right have forgotten that evil anywhere is a threat everywhere. America used to understand that leading the free world meant taking the moral lead.

Too many on the Right have meekly surrendered that conviction. They imagine the US as a giant, rich, heavily armed country that is morally rudderless and not committed to improving the world.

Such isolationism would harm Israel, but it would diminish America’s soul, standing, and influence.

Israel is resilient and will survive, just as it has for more than 80 years in the face of wars, intifadas, suicide bombers, rocket barrages, UN condemnations, and international boycotts. It has buried prime ministers assassinated by extremists, struck peace deals with former enemies, and vanquished invading armies. Every time the world has bet on Israel’s demise, Israel has not only proved them wrong, but gotten stronger in the process, just as it has done this time.

Israelis will do whatever it takes to ensure an October 7-like attack never happens again. Israel wants America’s friendship and support, of course, as it is of great value, but Israel can persevere on its own. The US became a major weapons supplier to Israel only after the 1967 Six-Day War - France was Israel’s closest ally before that - showing that the Jewish state could flex its pecs alone when needed.

More unsettling is what losing the moral plot means for America. Progressive youth turning against Israel is symptomatic of America turning against itself. The Republican isolationist up-and-comers will weaken America’s standing and its international influence. It will be in no place to cope with the next significant threat, be it from Russia or China.

Will America’s confused Left instinctively side with whatever regime cries “oppression” to justify its crimes? Will America’s new Right shrug that it is “not our war” until a great conflagration forces a grim reality upon the country? This moment is a stress test for America’s character - not the government’s, but the nation’s.

So, while it is a worry for Israel that America’s youth are turning against it, the real problem belongs to America. The US’ future hinges on regaining the moral clarity that made it great. If it fails to do this, then the republic will drift into decline and disgrace, like so many powers before it.

Israel’s crisis has held up a mirror to America, and the reflection is alarming. Heroes and victims are being vilified, terrorists absolved, allies cast aside, and values compromised.