The following piece is satire. I will leave it up to readers to decide how accurate they think it is. Remember, I spent more than 25 years in global news rooms as an Editor-in-Charge, Managing Editor, and Bureau Chief, and participated in thousands of story budget meetings.

Setting: A bustling newsroom at Global News Network (GNN). Screens flash with stock prices. An alert buzzes about an Israeli strike in Gaza, allegedly killing three civilians. The senior editorial team gathers for an urgent meeting.

JASON (Managing Editor, Middle East): Alright, folks, we’ve got reports of an Israeli strike on a residential complex in Gaza. Three civilians killed. We have got to get this out fast and frame it responsibly.

FRANCIS (Jerusalem Bureau Chief): We’re on it. This story frames itself. We all know what this is; another brutal, disproportionate attack by the Zionist apartheid entity.

AMNON (Senior Israel Correspondent): Or… Hamas was launching rockets from a house, and Israel hit a legitimate military target.

NEIL (Middle East Top News Editor): That's a brave take, champ. Maybe save it for your Substack. We appreciate your unique perspective, but let’s stick to the narrative.

AMON: You mean the facts?

NEIL: Yes, the narrative.

AMNON: What’s the source of the information?

NEIL: The Gazan Ministry of Health.

AMNON: So…Hamas.

FRANCIS: Historically, their figures have been accurate.

AMNON: Historically, my portfolio has been profitable. Now it’s with the Titanic.

ABDUL (Gaza Reporter): I’ve already filed my story.

AMNON: Wait, did we confirm it was actually civilians killed?

BASHAR (Judea & Samaria Reporter): Does it matter? If Israel bombed a civilian area, it’s automatically a war crime. That’s Journalism 101. Let’s call a spade a spade.

AMNON: Actually, yes, let’s call a spade a spade. Hamas embeds in civilian areas, uses people as shields and launches rockets from there.

FRANCIS: Allegedly.

AMNON: It’s on video.

KIM (Visual Editor): Videos can be doctored. We’ll crop that part out.

ABDUL: My first draft is ready. It’s tentative headline is "Israeli Death Squads Massacre Innocent Civilians in Latest Gaza Genocide."

AMNON: That seems…slightly biased?.

FRANCIS: Nonsense. It's completely factual.

AMNON: Where are the death squads?

FRANCIS: IDF platoons are metaphorical death squads. It’s the narrative truth that counts in good storytelling.

KIM: I’ve got the perfect hero image to run with this piece, a crying child in the rubble. Very powerful. Check it out.

AMNON: Hey, hang on. I know that photo. That's from Syria in 2014.

KIM: Allegedly.

FRANCIS: Same difference. A suffering child is a suffering child. It’s an eternal truth.

JASON: Perfect. Run it. How about these headlines?

One: “Israel Slaughters Innocents in Latest Gaza Atrocity”

Two: “Bloodthirsty IDF Strikes Again, Killing Helpless Civilians”

Three: “Three Martyrs Fall to Zionist Aggression”

AMNON: What about "Israel Responds to Hamas Rocket Fire, Civilian Casualties Reported?”

NEIL: Amnon, that’s ‘both-sidesing’ terrorism. We don’t do that here.

ABDUL: I’ve already sourced a grieving mother who says her son was just playing with a “toy drone" when he was murdered.

AMNON: Was her son a strapping 17-year-old and his “toy drone” a Grad rocket by any chance?

FRANCIS: Irrelevant. The emotional truth is what matters.

JASON: We should probably get an Israeli comment for balance.

NEIL: Ugh, fine. But let's make it quick. We have got to move this copy.

AMNON: I'll call the IDF spokesperson.

NEIL: Call his office number that he never answers instead of his cellphone. That way we can say we have reached out to the IDF for comment without having to publish his lies.

FRANCIS: No no, let's use that IDF whistleblower guy who resigned in 2019. What was his name, again? Ruslan something-or-other?

AMNON: The one who admitted to making up stories?

NEIL: Perfect!

AMNON: Shouldn’t we at least mention Hamas’ role in this?

BASHAR: Only if we call them ‘freedom fighters resisting occupation.’ Hamas is such a prejudicial term. We must remain balanced.

AMNON: They’re a globally designated terror group.

FRANCIS: Says who? The Zionist-controlled State Department.

JASON: Paul, what do we have for graphics?

PAUL (Graphics Editor): I am already working on something, an Israeli War Crimes Timeline, with lots of red and black, mainly red.

AMNON: Could we maybe include Palestinian rocket attacks on Israel, too?

PAUL: No. It will make the graphic too busy. People will get confused.

JASON: We also need expert comment to contextualize this strike.

FRANCIS: I've got just the guy, Professor Noam Goldstein from Columbia.

AMNON: You mean the guy who has never been to Israel and called the October 7 attacks "an understandable response"?

NEIL: Exactly. He is not too close to the story, so he can offer a balanced perspective.

AMON: Didn’t he praise Osama bin Laden in 2003?

NEIL: Well, we all had our youthful indiscretions. I once threw oranges at my politics lecturer at UCLA. You just can’t beat a university education.

AMNON: I still feel like we're missing some key context here.

NEIL: Context is a Zionist talking point.

AMNON: I give up.

NEIL: It’s okay. Maybe next time you can cover a nice, non-controversial story… like Palestinian olive harvests.

AMNON: You mean how they torch Jewish-owned fields?

FRANCIS: Allegedly.

JASON: News package is decided. Tell London it’s coming. Here is what we’ll have.

Headline: "The Gaza Genocide Continues"

Subhead: "Why Israel Keeps Killing Children"

Hero image: That Syrian photo of the emaciated child Expert voicer: “Hamas Had Some Good Points", says Professor Goldstein Graphics: Timeline of Israeli War Crimes

Alright, people. Let’s get moving.

Soon after the story is published, the team watches excitedly as their story goes viral. Then a news alert pops up: "Hamas claims responsibility for misfired rocket." Then a second alert: "IDF releases footage showing Hamas rocket failing to launch from residential site."

JASON: Shit. The story’s live. That’s inconvenient. Too late to walk it back now.

FRANCIS: Just label it "Israeli propaganda." Problem solved.

AMNON: We should issue a correction.

NEIL: Corrections are racist.

JASON: We’ll put a correction in five point at the bottom of the story, just below the country tags. Sorted.

Nine months later, the team wins a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the “visceral coverage of Palestinian suffering” and for “speaking truth to power”

Amnon now works at a dog walker in an upscale Tel Aviv suburb. He has never been happier.

