Dear Palestinian supporters,

Here is the first and last truth you need to absorb: We do not care what you think. You flatter yourselves if you think Israel trembles before your marches or that Jewish survival hangs on your hashtags. It does not. You have no authority, influence, or standing. You impress us in no way at all.

Let us begin with the obvious. You have no idea what you are talking about. Your minds are so full of lies that you would need to spend years unlearning them just to get to the point of knowing nothing.

Most of you cannot identify Judea and Samaria on a map, do not know the difference between Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and cannot name a single Palestinian Authority faction other than Fatah.

You do not know what the Oslo Accords promised, or what they required of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

You cannot explain Egypt’s role in blockading Gaza or why it will not offer refuge to Palestinians from Gaza.

You have never read Hamas’ Charter and know nothing of the Muslim Brotherhood.

You cannot quote a single clause of UN Security Council Resolution 242 or articulate its significance.

Your misuse of the word Zionist shows you have no clue what it means, disqualifying you from being taken seriously.

In fact, you do not know the meaning of many words you use. “Genocide” to you is a slogan, not a definition. “Colonialism” is a chant, not a concept. You confuse hashtags with knowledge and mob noise with scholarship. Your ignorance is comprehensive.

You make grand pronouncements about international law yet you are unaware that customary international law even exists, let alone why it is important to Israel and, indeed, almost all Middle Eastern states. If you did, you would understand that Israel’s case in law and history is ironclad.

You cannot distinguish between proportionality in law and proportionality in arithmetic despite it having been explained to you in terms that a pineapple could understand.

You are not scholars or jurists. You are parrots and frauds.

Ignorance is forgivable when it is paired with humility and curiosity. Yet you possess neither. You are allergic to knowledge. You are not even partially actualized.

When we explain to you that Jews are indigenous to Israel, you scoff.

When we show you archaeological evidence of continuous Jewish presence in Israel from more than three thousand years ago, you sneer.

When we quote the Quran itself acknowledging Jewish ties to Jerusalem and that Israel is the land of the Jews, you dismiss it. Even few of the Muslims among you have read the Quran to any significant degree.

When we remind you that Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005—uprooting every last Jew, dismantling every settlement, handing over the keys—you do not even pause to think and absorb what that means. You go into a blank panic then change the subject.

Facts and evidence do not matter to you. Even reality itself does not get in your way. You live in a fantasy of slogans and victimhood, where Jews are the eternal villain and Palestinians the eternal innocent. It is theological dogma, not political discourse.

The one thing you never do is make a coherent argument.

Even worse than your ignorance is your dishonesty. Debates with you are a carnival of deceit and double standards. Every exchange reveals your duplicity and bad faith. Your rallies might be big, but your movement is weak. A strong movement does not need lies to sustain itself.

You say you want peace, but you never demand Palestinians make peace.

You demand Israel uphold agreements but not that the Palestinians honor theirs.

You demand Israel coexist with Palestinians, yet excuse Palestinians who want to annihilate Israel.

You hold Israel to a standard you demand of no other nation.

You rage when Israel defends itself but shrug when Hamas hides weapons in schools and launches rockets from hospitals.

You denounce Israel for building fences but excuse Hamas for building terror tunnels.

Your abuse of language is sickly Orwellian. When Israel kills terrorists, you call it murder. When Hamas murders Jews, you call it resistance. You have dubbed the prevention of weapons smuggling as collective punishment. When Hamas seizes aid money for rockets, you call it governance.

And many of you are not well.

Well-adjusted people are not consumed with rage towards a tiny state on the other side of the world about which they evidently know nothing.

Your obsession with Jews is a pathology. So is your persistent belief in untrue things, your cognitive dissonance, your denialism, your conspiratorial thinking, your antagonistic behavior, your defensiveness, and your hypervigilance.

These are not the traits of sane people.

This pathology has turned you into thugs. On campuses, you scream in libraries to silence Jewish students, pound on locked doors to intimidate Jews hiding behind them, and rip down posters of kidnapped children because their faces disturb your fragile worldview. You vandalize synagogues and attack Jews in cities across the world.

Your slogans reveal your sociopathy. “From the river to the sea,” “Death to Israel,” and “Globalize the intifada” are calls for genocide and murder. You are in the grip of a psychedelic epidemic and genocidal mania.

You are also wicked supporters of terror.

You excuse Hamas’ massacres as “resistance,” and describe the slaughter of families as “decolonization.” You cheer when rockets fly at Tel Aviv and applaud when Jews are stabbed in the streets.

You claim to be anti-Zionist but not antisemitic. Your grandiosity is such that you seem unaware that when you speak such nonsense you humiliate yourself and bring shame upon your families. You fool no one. If you are not antisemites, you are perfect clones of them.

You fly the flag of Hamas, a theocratic death cult that murders gays, enslaves women, and silences dissent.

That is who you are.

Do not bother with your sophistries and pretend you are merely criticizing Israeli policy. That is just another of your nose-growing lies.

This is why we do not care what you think, if indeed you even can think.

We do not value your opinions, place any stock in your petitions, or in your poorly ghosted op-eds.

We do not care how many of you shout in the streets, how much you flood social media with lies, or how many letters you write to editors and lawmakers.

Your approval or condemnation is meaningless to us.

What does matter to us is life, which is something we affirm, while you are in a death cult. We care about protecting our children from rockets, keeping our elderly safe on buses, and guarding our synagogues, schools, and cities.

Never again will we be defenseless victims of pogroms and massacres at the hands of philistines like you. We care about living freely in out ancestral land and continuing to build a thriving nation that cultivates science, medicine, technology, art, music, and all that is good in life.

And we will do so. It does not matter how loudly you scream, how viciously you rage, or persistently you lie.

You can continue to protest, but know that it means nothing.

The Jewish people have survived Pharaoh, Babylon, Persia, Rome, the Inquisition, the pogroms, the Holocaust, and the Arab wars. Do you think a few mobs and activists on X will be our undoing? We have seen off empires. You are but a tantrum.