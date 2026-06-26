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Not just another Tuesday.

TUESDAY

6:45am: Alarm. Hit snooze. The Iranian nuclear program could wait another nine minutes.

7:10am: Fed the cat. Made a mental note to buy more cat food. Forgot to schedule the collapse of another terrorist financing network. Will do it after breakfast.

8:00am: Coffee and toast. Soft-boiled eggs. Reviewed overnight reports. Intercepted 12 missiles. Toast was excellent.