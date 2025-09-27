US President Donald Trump’s 21-point plan for Gaza is the only serious proposal circulated so far to end the Israel-Hamas War. The UN has passed resolutions, the Europeans have issued demands, and the Arabs have lived in their usual fantasy land. Yet, after two years of conflict, none has produced anything as coherent.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long been subject to the obtuse criticism that he does not have a “day-after” plan for Gaza. However, he was right to let the US present one. For any plan to have a chance of succeeding, it requires Arab and international buy-in, which only American diplomatic gravity can marshal. Jerusalem, of course, has had input, but the imprimatur had to come from Washington.

Trump’s plan is not perfect, but it tackles head-on the fact that Hamas must be excised from power and replaced with something stable.

Everyone agrees that Hamas cannot rule Gaza again, but only Israel has done something about it with its military campaign. The international community has contributed precisely nothing to dislodging the Islamist regime. On the contrary, it has worked to preserve Hamas’s survival through incessant calls for ceasefires that would have frozen the battlefield at the terrorists’ convenience.

The Israel Defense Forces have pulverized Hamas’s military brigades, collapsed their tunnel empire, and encircled their final bastion in Gaza City. Hamas clings to life like a parasite refusing to detach from its dying host. Its days are numbered not because of UN resolutions or European diplomacy, but because Israeli soldiers have done the grinding, bloody work of defeating it.

While bodies such as the antisemitic UN whisper that “all parties” must be included in any resolution and that Hamas is a political movement rather than a gang of murderous barbarians, Trump’s plan cuts through the delusion. It takes Israel’s battlefield success and fuses it to an international structure designed to ensure Hamas’s obliteration is permanent.

Trump’s plan also wisely rejects the Western reflex of inserting the Palestinian Authority (PA) back into Gaza, which is what most Western powers supporting a so-called two-state solution want to happen. The PA is corrupt, violent, and impotent.

The PA has zero legitimacy and lacks the capacity to rule Gaza alone. Hamas expelled the PA after a short but savage civil war in 2007, and the PA has not returned since. Handing Gaza to the PA would not be a solution but a prelude to renewed chaos and internecine strife.

Instead, Trump’s plan proposes a transitional authority—the Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA)—comprising Arab and international actors tasked with disarming Hamas, restoring basic infrastructure, and constructing the rudiments of governance.

Unfortunately, Trump’s plan does not abandon the PA entirely; it invites it back with small representation in the transitional authority. That is a mistake, given they are jihadists in suits masquerading as statesmen. One could argue that including the PA will discourage it from sinking the entire plan, but that is fanciful. PA president Mahmoud Abbas and his cronies will be out for themselves. as always.