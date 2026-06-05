I was reading The Guardian the other day in a daily act of self harm and it took me a whole 12 second before I was reminded why I hate The Guardian and all those who write for it.

The story that set me off was titled Anti-Muslim and antisemitism are twin crises. We must confront them together. Every word of this story, from the headline to the last word, was wrong. Clearly, it was the work of writers and editors who have not even the most basic understanding of racism and and how all forms of it are not the same.

This piece below, which I published August 10, 2024, remains depressingly relevant. None of the flawed thinking highlighted in the piece has been corrected since then. If anything, it has worsened.

There is a giant Siberian woolly mammoth in the room that no one wants to talk about when it comes to antisemitism and Islamophobia. In the West, most attacks on Jews come from Muslims, while most attacks on Muslims come from the Far Right.

Since Hamas’ October 7 attacks, mealy-mouthed political leaders have refused to talk about antisemitism as a distinct phenomenon and insisted on lumping it together with Islamophobia.

Consider these intensely irritating quotes:

“Violence, hate, antisemitism, Islamophobia and scenes such as the ones we saw in Concordia University or shots fired at Jewish schools overnight - all of that is unacceptable," - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“There is no place for violence, no place for anti-Semitism and no place for Islamophobia in Australia,” - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong:

“We have zero-tolerance for racism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism or any form of hate and we pride ourselves on being open, diverse and welcoming of all faiths and backgrounds,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

These comments sound like the epitome of decency, but they are a transparent attempt to downplay the worst rise in antisemitism since the Second World War as if it is just another kind of racism.

This is antisemitic in itself.

Even worse, these phrases are crafted to make it appear that the major perpetrators of antisemitic attacks - extremist Muslims - are the ones who are victims of racism. Too few people are willing to state this fact plainly for fear of the political blowback.

Western leaders have looked at wild mobs carrying Hamas and Palestinian flags, chanting for Jihad, calling for the destruction of Israel, and for violence against Jews, and somehow concluded that “Islamophobia” is part of the problem. That is some serious intellectual and moral arrestment.

Islamophobia is a stupid term. Hating someone for being Muslim is revolting but fearing hundreds of thousands of people calling for violent Jihad the destruction of Israel “by any means necessary” is entirely rational.

There is no equivalence between antisemitism and Islamophobia.