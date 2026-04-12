Europe’s tolerance of antisemitism is at its worst level in almost a century.

Europe is expressing its antisemitism on all fronts. Its current leaders have not only overseen the worst rise in Jew-hatred in generations, they are also condemning Israel for defending itself against the genocidal Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Allowing the harassment of Jews at home and opposing Israel’s self-defense abroad, Europe is in its greatest moral retreat since fascism spread across the continent in the 1930s.

The pattern is unmistakable. Jewish communities across Europe face escalating harassment, intimidation, and violence. Synagogues require armed guards. Jewish schools operate behind security barriers. Jews remove their kippahs on public transport. Jewish students are harassed on university campuses. Jewish businesses are vandalized. Jewish neighborhoods are increasingly insecure.

At the same time, European leaders condemn Israel for defending itself against Hezbollah — an Iranian-backed militia whose stated goal is the destruction of the Jewish state and whose operational doctrine explicitly targets Israeli civilians.

This is moral disintegration.

The latest episode illustrates the pattern perfectly.

After a US-Iran ceasefire — one that Iran and Hezbollah claimed applied to Lebanon, though neither the US nor Israel agreed — Israel launched a wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah targets. These were not random or impulsive attacks. Israel had planned them for weeks to target command centers, intelligence headquarters, rocket infrastructure, naval units, and elite Radwan Force assets.

In other words, Israel targeted a terrorist army preparing to attack Israeli civilians.

Europe’s response was immediate — and revealing.

British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper declared herself “deeply troubled” by Israel’s strikes. France called them “unacceptable.” Spain accused Israel of violating international law. Italy condemned “bombings on the Lebanese civilian population.” The European Union suggested Israeli actions strained the ceasefire, as though it somehow knew the ceasefire’s terms better than the parties to it.

These condemnations tell us nothing good about Europe.