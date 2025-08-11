Antisemitism is a psychiatric disorder and not just a hateful ideology. This hypothesis solves the big problem of no one ever advancing anything close to a coherent, unified or general theory of antisemitism.

Given its many manifestations, it is hard to push all the variants of antisemitism into a single satisfying explanation. It is hard to develop one theory that explains antisemitism’s religious, racial, economic, conspiratorial, and other features. It is also hard to make sense of the way antisemitism comes from the Far Right and the Far Left, the Christian and Muslim worlds, atheist autocracies, and then there are all those mad conspiracy theories.

If antisemitism is a disorder, however, there is no need for the elusive unifying theory. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and body dysmorphia do not have, or require, unifying theories, either.

I am a career journalist and commentator, so I am not qualified to make psychiatric diagnoses. However, I am also a trained (and occasionally still practicing) cognitive behavioral therapist, so I am not ignorant about the human psyche.

The idea of antisemitism as a disorder was first advanced seriously at a symposium in San Francisco in 1944 that was a landmark gathering of psychoanalysts and psychiatrists held under the auspices of the William Alanson White Psychiatric Foundation and the Emergency Committee on Psychology and Social Problems. The symposium’s aim was to examine the psychological roots of antisemitism, particularly in the wake of the Holocaust’s emerging horrors and the rise of fascism and Nazism as psychological phenomena.

This symposium laid the groundwork for the 1946 volume titled Anti-Semitism, A Disease of the Mind: A Psychiatrist Explores the Psychodynamics of a Symbol Sickness, which Ernst Simmel edited. Simmel was one of the symposium’s featured speakers and a secular Jewish German who had fled Nazi Germany.

The conference and the book centered on understanding antisemitism not just as a political ideology, but as a psychological pathology. Simmel argued that antisemitism was a kind of collective mental illness, a category of illness that includes things such as psychedelic epidemics, better known as mass hysteria.

Influenced by Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, Simmel saw antisemitism as a “mass neurotic reaction” that revealed deeper psychic disturbances, and served as a kind of displacement mechanism - the projection of inner conflicts, fears, and unconscious drives onto Jews as a symbolic scapegoat.

Simmel’s key points were that antisemitism is symbolic, with Jew hatred not being about actual characteristics of Jews, but what they represent in the unconscious, which he identified as traits such as ambiguity, difference, anxiety, and authority.

He identified antisemitism as functioning like the well-established psychological disorders of obsessions and phobias. Like these disorders, antisemitic ideology is often impervious to logic or counter-evidence, resembling a neurotic compulsion or fixed delusion. This aligns with more recent psychiatric views that treat extreme prejudice as analogous to paranoid or delusional disorders.

In his 1990 book Anti‑Semitism: A Disease of the Mind, psychiatrist Theodore Rubin picked up on Simmel’s theme of antisemitism as a “symbol sickness”, arguing it was a manifestation of deep psychological conflicts including envy, low self-esteem, projection, gender confusion, and homophobia. He saw antisemitism arising from neurotic dynamics where Jewish people become scapegoats for unconscious guilt and internal turmoil. Rubin interprets Hitler’s hatred as blending paranoia, megalomania, and collective psychosis, while also examining self-hatred within the Jewish identity.

As a mental pathology, antisemitism warrants recognition in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which is the bible of psychiatric disorders and now in its fifth edition (DSM-5). This is not hyperbole. Antisemitism is a dangerous psychopathology that demands treatment and societal intervention, much like any other public health threat.

It is easy to dismiss antisemitism as just another hateful ideology, which is what political leaders do when they ”condemn antisemitism and forms of racism and bigotry blah blah blah.” Yet when a person becomes fixated on an entire group – spinning elaborate conspiracies about Jewish world domination, attributing all evil to Jews, or fantasizing about harming or eliminating Jews – the line between ordinary prejudice and paranoid delusion has been leapt over.

In the 1960s, when America was facing its reckoning over segregation, psychiatrists debated whether racism, including antisemitism, could be considered psychopathological. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) rebuffed the idea on the grounds that racism was so widespread as to be “normative”. Put simply, if enough people share a sick belief, then it can be considered normal, and not pathological. This denial was born purely of sociological reasoning. The APA’s position never disputed the sickness existence, it just said it was so common as to be considered normal rather than pathological. This has left a dangerous gap in our diagnostic manuals.

Of course, not all prejudice stems from mental illness. Bigotry can be taught, normalized, and culturally reinforced, which is what psychologists term a “learned behavior.” Evolutionary psychology has shown that humans also have a primal tribal instinct to fear outsiders, which primes people to be racist when such ideas are strong or dominant in a culture.

However, extreme antisemitism – the kind that consumes a person and drives them to violence or grandiose conspiratorial thinking – is far from an adaptive bias. It looks, walks, and quacks like pathology.

The DSM-5 generally cautions that deviant beliefs or conflicts with society are not mental disorders “unless the deviance or conflict is a symptom of a dysfunction in the individual.” Antisemitism meets that requirement because, in its virulent forms, it reflects an individual dysfunction: a breakdown in reality-testing, empathy, and healthy cognition. It is not a rational political stance, but a manifestation of psychological disturbance.

Consider the classic features of a delusional disorder. The DSM-5 defines delusions as fixed false beliefs, held with conviction despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, and not shared by one’s cultural or religious milieu.

The antisemite’s worldview clearly meets this standard. Many antisemites cling to demonstrably false conspiracies – for example, that Jews secretly rule governments and finance, or that Jews are responsible for all personal and societal misfortunes.

These beliefs echo the structure of paranoid delusions in clinical psychiatry, except that the “enemy” is not a hallucinated alien or the CIA, but an entire real group onto which the delusional person projects their fears.

As Harvard psychiatrist Alvin F. Poussaint observed, “anyone who scapegoats a whole group of people and seeks to eliminate them to resolve his or her internal conflicts meets criteria for a delusional disorder, a major psychiatric illness.”

Poussaint proposed adding a new Delusional Disorder subtype to the DSM called Prejudice Type. He said it would be characterized by a false belief that “a group of individuals who share a defining characteristic… have a particular and unusual significance” – almost always negative – which can drive the sufferer to harm members of that group.

That sounds all too familiar.

Adding things to the DSM is not uncommon. Anorexia nervosa has long been recognized as a body dysmorphic disorder, but the DSM-5 added muscle dysphoria, more commonly called Bigorexia, as another kind of body dysmorphia. A person with Bigorexia is obsessed with building muscle, and they see themselves as skinny even when they are highly muscular.

This shows that something may be a disorder even though it is not yet recognized in the DSM. Antisemitism looks to be just such a case.

The psychologist Gordon Allport long ago charted a scale of prejudice that progresses from verbal antagonism to extermination fantasies. That final step – actually envisioning or attempting genocide – is, as Poussaint noted, “readily classifiable as delusional behavior.”

Importantly, delusional antisemitism can also be a symptom or feature of other disorders. Schizophrenia, bipolar mania, and severe psychotic depression have all been known to produce what psychiatrists call ”systematized” persecutory delusions, which target ethnic or religious groups.

Forensic psychiatrists have long noted that psychotic patients often fixate their delusions on whatever targets are available in their social context – and in some cases that becomes Jews or other minorities.

Obsession is the other psychiatric framework that applied to antisemitic hate. In Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), individuals suffer from intrusive, unwanted thoughts and the urge to perform repetitive behaviors. While the antisemite’s hateful thoughts are usually ego-syntonic (they like or agree with their thoughts, unlike classic OCD), the pattern of rumination is analogous. They return again and again to the same inflammatory texts, conspiracy websites, and hate-fueled narratives, as if driven by an inner compulsion to reinforce their poisonous worldview.

When anxiety or personal failure strikes, the antisemite replays “it’s the Jews’ fault” over and over in their mind – a blame ritual that temporarily soothes their ego by externalizing their problems. This obsession is also evident in the fixation on the Israel-Palestinian conflict to the neglect of many far worse conflicts and, indeed, things going on in people’s own lives.

There are also parallels to personality disorders. Antisemitism thrives in minds that share traits of narcissistic and antisocial personality disorders – a lack of empathy, grandiosity, aggression, and a need to blame others. The DSM-5’s criteria for Antisocial Personality Disorder includes callous disregard for others’ rights, deceitfulness, and lack of remorse. Systemic antisemitism, with its dehumanization and violent acts, chillingly parallel these traits.

At this point, it is prudent to be mindful that psychiatric labels have been abused for ideological purposes in the past. In the Soviet Union, for example, dissidents were sometimes branded as “mentally ill” for opposing the regime and locked away in hideous asylums. However, the parallel does not fit because antisemitism is not a legitimate dissent or a protected belief; it is a demonstrable falsehood and a source of harm.

A significant concern about seeing antisemitism as a mental disorder is that it risks excusing this evil as involuntary. That is valid concern but it is hardly unprecedented. Psychiatry recognizes a pedophilic disorder, but no one thinks pedophiles should not be stopped or go unpunished. To understand or explain something is not to endorse it. Besides, being antisemitic does not stop someone knowing right from wrong, which is broadly the legal requirement for insanity to be used as a defense.

Medicalizing antisemitism does not negate the fact Jew hatred incubates in echo chambers of propaganda and ignorance. A socially propagated idea can exploit and feed on individual psychological vulnerabilities. Just as a virus needs a susceptible host, antisemitism needs a susceptible mind. Pathology provides some of that susceptibility.

Millions of people are exposed to antisemitic lies, but only some develop an all-consuming obsession that leads to all-consuming hate and violence. Recognizing the pathology in no way denies the social vectors of transmission.

To continue perceiving antisemitism as “normative” and not pathologic is to lend it legitimacy. We have indulged that legitimacy for far too long. It is time for moral clarity and scientific honesty. Antisemitism is a form of madness, and a disease of the mind.

