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Antisemitism does something peculiar to the human mind. It takes otherwise intelligent people — professors, diplomats, journalists, activists, authors, physicians, clergy, politicians — and turns them into idiots.

This is not hyperbole. People capable of discussing quantum mechanics, constitutional law, Regency literature, macroeconomics, and neurosurgery suddenly act like they are complete morons the moment they start about Jews. Standards collapse. Logic evaporates. Contradictions multiply like fungus in a damp basement sack.

A people comprising roughly 0.2 percent of humanity somehow becomes responsible for capitalism, communism, colonialism, anti-colonialism, white supremacy, mass immigration, nationalism, cosmopolitanism, media manipulation, financial collapse, war, peace, modernity, decadence, traditionalism, and occasionally bad weather in Belgium.

That makes antisemitism unique. Not just its longevity or violence, but its ability to melt otherwise functional brains into mush.

A racist may hate another race yet still remain coherent across other areas of thought. A nationalist may exaggerate his own country’s virtues without concluding that delicatessen owners in Brooklyn secretly control hurricanes.

Antisemitism is different. It spreads, becomes hate-filled and ridiculous, and starts sounding like a Byzantine monk on cocaine. Everything becomes connected. Everything becomes Jewish: every social tension, every institutional failure, every cultural anxiety eventually loops back to the same tiny minority population roughly equivalent to metropolitan Jacksonville.

At some point you stop listening to a political worldview and start listening to a psychiatric ward discussion. Economic decline becomes “Jewish finance,” cultural fragmentation becomes “Jewish influence,” media distrust becomes “Jewish control,” globalization becomes “Jewish cosmopolitanism,” revolution becomes “Jewish subversion,” capitalism becomes “Jewish greed,” while communism becomes “Jewish infiltration.”

Jews become civilization’s emotional dumping ground. Like all projection systems, coherence quickly becomes irrelevant.

The antisemite does not notice that Jews are simultaneously accused of being rootless internationalists and hyper-tribal nationalists because consistency is not the point; that would be emotional relief.