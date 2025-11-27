Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser whips up the mob.

Writing about the Middle East is a bleak business but it does give me the occasional chuckle. This week it came from Hezbollah executive council head Sheikh Ali Daamoush responding to Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah military chief Haytham Ali Tabatabai. Daamoush said, “The Zionists should be worried, because they’ve committed a grave crime against the resistance and against Lebanon.”

That is hilarious to anyone familiar with the Arab world’s long history of rhetoric detailing the fearsome and terrible things they are going to do to Israel and the Jews.

For decades, Arab dictators, kings, and terrorists-in-chief have issued blood-curdling threats about how they would gruesomely erase the tiny Jewish state. Israel, for decades, has nodded with a kindergarten teacher’s weary patience.

The daily bombast and threats that come out of Tehran, Ankara, Hezbollah, Hamas—and other places and bodies not noted for psychologically stable leadership—can be distressing. To ease the burden, let us revisit the vainglorious history of Arab anti-Israel rhetoric.

EXHIBIT A: THE 1948 WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion read Israel’s Declaration of Independence with the chutzpah of a Main Coon at a dog show. Within hours, the armies of Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon invaded. Their goal, as Arab League Secretary General Azzam Pasha put it, was genocidal: “This will be a war of extermination and a momentous massacre which will be spoken of like the Mongolian massacres and the Crusades.” He vowed to “sweep them (the Jews) into the sea,” although this latter quote is better remembered by its pithier version of “drive them into the sea.”

Did the Tel Aviv’s Jews set about building an ark like Noah? Or take swimming lessons? Nope. Instead, the scrappy, outnumbered, and poorly armed Haganah and its offshoots fought and won an existential war. Israel not only survived; it expanded its territory beyond the UN partition plan that the Arabs foolishly rejected.

If you promise a Mongolian-scale conquest, you better bring the horses. Instead, the Arabs came as a disorganized mob with outdated British equipment and the tactical cohesion of a dropped plate of kugel.

EXHIBIT B: THE 1967 SIX-DAY WAR

Two decades later, having failed to drown the Jews, the Arab world regrouped—not with improved strategy, but with fresh speeches, renewed bravado, and the same strategic incoherence.

Ah, 1967. Not quite the Summer of Love but still a year of hippies, love, and modern history’s greatest military blunder. The Arab military build-up was a masterclass in psychological warfare and whatever the opposite of a masterclass is in kinetic warfare.

Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, a man whose military incompetence was the only thing larger than his ego, blockaded the Straits of Tiran, kicked out UN peacekeepers (who scurried away with their tails between their legs), and amassed 100,000 troops in the Sinai. He then stood before a microphone and declared that “Our basic objective will be the destruction of Israel. The Arab people want to fight.”

He was not alone. Syria’s defense minister, Hafez al-Assad (a man whom, almost impossibly, was as evil as his recently deposed son), said: “We shall never call for, nor accept peace. We shall only accept war and the restoration of the usurped land. We have resolved to drench this land with our blood, to oust you, aggressors, and throw you into the sea.”

The Palestinian Liberation Organization’s Ahmad Shukeiri vowed that “no Jews” would survive.

None of these orators seemed aware that Israel had an air force. In six days—less time than it takes to get a government bureaucrat to stamp a permit—the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) achieved a miraculous victory that war colleges still study in awe. The Israel Air Force took just three hours to annihilate its Egyptian counterpart, destroying its planes as they sat on the runway.

Israel took the Sinai Peninsula from Egypt, the Golan Heights from Syria, and liberated East Jerusalem, and Judea and Samaria—the Jews’ biblical homeland—from Jordan, which had occupied it illegally since 1948 and ethnically cleansed it of Jews who had lived there at least since the Second Temple Period.

Abba Eban, the legendarily quick-witted Israeli diplomat and politician, quipped that Nasser was “like a man who decided to commit suicide without being sure of having a grave to be buried in.”

The Jews were not driven into the sea but the Arab world was driven into catatonic shock. Their tears and prestige, not Jewish blood, was the only thing that drenched the desert sand.

EXHIBIT C: THE 1973 YOM KIPPUR WAR

After the humiliation of 1967, one might have expected a generation of chaste Arab introspection. Instead, the Arab world returned with its unmistakable mix of wounded pride and maximalist rhetoric.

The Arab desire to annihilate Israel remained untainted with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (who would later make peace with Israel) still talking about “the total liberation of occupied territory” and of taking everything “by force.”

In 1973, on Yom Kippur, Egypt and Syria led a surprise attack. It was a good plan and was initially successful. Israeli intelligence was caught off-guard. Then, after early near-catastrophic losses, Israel began turning the tide in one of warfare’s greatest comebacks. The IDF crossed the Suez Canal and encircled the Egyptian Third Army. Israel emerged stronger than before and the IDF’s reputation for invincibility became almost mythical.

This was when Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir showed what genuinely great political speech looked like, when she said, “We can forgive you for killing our sons. But we will never forgive you for making us kill yours.”

EXHIBIT D: THE MOTLEY MODERN CAST

Today, the script is unchanged, only the actors have. Apocalyptic Islamist militias have replaced corrupt state dictators but they deliver the same maniacal lines. Hamas’ charter is like a genocidal greatest-hits album. They do not just want to destroy Israel; their doctrine is explicitly antisemitic, quoting the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and calling for the murder of Jews everywhere. Their leaders periodically pop up from their luxury suites in Doha—genocidaires with room service— to promise “rivers of blood” and that “Israel will be erased.”

Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, who are no longer with us thanks to the IDF eliminating them in noble acts of public service, were prone to unhinged rhetoric. Sinwar said, “we support the eradication of Israel through armed jihad and struggle.“ Haniyeh said “the blood of children, women, and the elderly should not make you cry out! Rather, we need this blood to awaken the revolution, to awaken stubbornness, to awaken and move forward.”

Up north in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah, a man who graduated from the Hugo Chavez School of Eternal Bunker Residency, once bragged that if his terror militia fought Israel, “even the [Israeli] nuclear arsenal would be of no use.”

That imbecilic statement was put to the test in 2006 when Israel, in response to Hezbollah abducting an Israeli soldier, waged the Second Lebanon War with such ferocity that Nasrallah admitted he would “never have done it” if he had known Israel’s response would be so devastating.

After that he returned to his mad rhetoric and living underground with moles. This did him no good because Israeli intelligence knew exactly where he was and assassinated him and his senior leaders last year.

This 80-year streak of grandiose Arab rhetoric that produced no tangible gains tells us much about the difference between the two sides’ worldviews.

For the Arabs, rhetoric is itself a kind of victory, especially now the Qatar-funded Al Jazeera propaganda network spreads bile in real time. This rhetoric whips up the masses, satisfies the Arab honor-shame calculus, and projects strength to their disenfranchised populations. A conflict’s outcome is almost secondary to its propaganda and rhetorical value. It is why Hamas invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, despite having no chance of defeating it in war.

For Israel, words are tools, not trophies. Israelis are too busy building their nation, developing improbable agriculture, and launching startups, to waste time dreaming up literary threats to hurl at their enemies.

Israel responds to wild Arab speeches with quiet briefings and dry, technical assessments of the enemy at the Kirya military headquarters. As an IDF spokesman said after October 7: “We have begun striking Hamas targets in Gaza.” That was it. Just that fact.

So the next time you hear a fiery speech or read a deranged headline from some tyrant or terrorist promising the end of “the Zionist entity,” do not be afraid. Smile quietly and remember that we have seen this film before. It always ends with straight-talking, hard-working, miracle-making Israelis coming out on top.

Israel’s enemies who still doubt this are welcome—in the modern parlance—to fuck around and find out.

