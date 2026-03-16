You spent decades in global newsrooms. What is the biggest lie the media tells the public about the Middle East?

It is that the Israel-Palestinian dispute is a nationalist and territorial dispute when in truth it is a religious one. The Palestinians, in the name of Islamism, do not want a Jewish state to exist. They want to eradicate it.

Whenever I meet someone who thinks the Palestinians want a state beside Israel, I congratulate them on serving on the front lines of a Soviet Cold War propaganda operation. They do not enjoy the compliment.

What is the biggest misconception ordinary readers have about how journalism actually works?

Journalism works? That is a punchy hypothesis. Prove your case.

Is a two-state solution still possible, or is that idea already dead?

Oh, it is as dead as a stegosaurus, which is fortunate because two states is an awful idea. Giving away your land is a bedazzlingly stupid thing to do. Israel should never contemplate it again.

Until the Palestinians are willing to live peacefully beside Jews, there will be no peace. Neither two states nor any other constitutional arrangement will change that because it is not a constitutional problem. If the Palestinians would live peacefully with Jews, all sorts of arrangements could work.

Why do you think Israel generates so much more international outrage than other conflicts?

Antisemitism.

What does Iran actually want in the Middle East?

The short answer is hegemony. The long answer is theological and concerns the Twelver Shia Islam practiced in Iran, which holds an apocalyptic belief in the return of the Hidden Imam, or Mahdi.

This eschatological narrative creates a powerful psychological framework in which political struggle and martyrdom are interpreted as steps toward a divinely ordained end of history. This prophecy, when fused with revolutionary state ideology after the Iranian Revolution, helps explain why Iran often frames confrontation with the West and Israel in civilizational and messianic terms rather than purely strategic ones.

If that sounds batshit crazy then you are getting the idea.