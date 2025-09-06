If Israel annexed Gaza and/or Judea and Samaria without granting citizenship to the residents, wouldn’t that mean Israel is no longer a democracy?

It would certainly make Israel less democratic, although the Palestinians could still be granted considerable autonomy. We need to stop looking for perfect solutions—there are none. There is a certain absurdity and hypocrisy when you consider that no Arabs in the Middle East outside of Israel live in a democracy, yet they demand that the Palestinians live in one. Democratic ideals are being weaponized against Israel. Palestinians could be granted citizenship in another country, such as Jordan, while receiving residency in Israel. There are many ways this could work once you stop demanding a theoretically perfect position. We need to test different models and ideas. The problem is not even constitutional arrangements; those could fall into place easily enough if radicalization among Palestinians were addressed.

You wrote that antisemitism is a psychiatric disorder. Do you really believe that?

I do, but I do not think it is the whole explanation. All general theories of antisemitism focus on what makes people become antisemitic. I think it is useful to invert the question and ask why some people do not become antisemitic, even when exposed to the same propaganda. The answer to that must lie at the individual level. Some minds imbibe lies and nonsense more readily than others. I submit that this is where the disorder lies.

I am not saying antisemites are crazy, because having a disorder does not in itself make someone crazy. Many talented and successful people have bipolar disorder, for example. Likewise, I consider jihadists to have a range of possible disorders, but that does not mean they are not also evil, smart, focused, or organized.

I am worried that younger Americans—Gen Z, as they say—are less supportive of Israel than their parents and grandparents. Are you worried that America will be less of an ally in the decades ahead?