What is the most common “pro-Israel” argument you think actually hurts Israel’s case?

The word “Zionism” has not served Jews and Israel well. Other independence and self-determination movements do not have special names. It has allowed Israel’s enemies to redefine it as something that it is not, such as colonialism, and to use dehumanizing language, such as calling Israel “the Zionist entity,” as the Iranian regime does. It helps them put a target on our backs. However, it is far too late to change that now. Plus, many Jews (myself included) are proud Zionists, so I am talking here purely from a strategic perspective rather than a practical one.

Which institution has disappointed you more since October 7: the media, academia, NGOs, or Western governments?

They have all appalled me appallingly. I knew it was bad, and I knew many of these folks were demented racists but I did not appreciate that they have abandoned wholesale the very concepts of right and wrong. We are in trouble.

Which essay took the biggest emotional toll to write—not because of backlash, but because of what it forced you to sit with?

I’ve seen some dreadful things first-hand in my reporting career, but I struggled to write anything meaningful after the Sydney massacre. I grew up in Australia, even though I have not lived there for decades, so I have so many friends and family there.

Initially, I just recycled some earlier essays I had written on Australia to get something out because I was too numb to produce anything, which as a career hack is not something from which I typically suffer. Finally I wrote something new on it called A strange Jewish Christmas almost a week later. That is much later than I would have liked, but I am a human, not a robot. I am still heartbroken.

What belief do you hold about Israel that many people find uncomfortable?

There are a few. One is that I think Benjamin Netanyahu has been an outstanding wartime prime minister. A country goes to war with the leader it has. Objectively, what he has achieved is remarkable. I do not think he is a good leader in other ways, and it is shameful the way he has not accepted any responsibility for October 7.

I detest Itamar Ben Gvir, but his analysis on security matters is usually spot on. Some people refuse to concede that anyone they do not like can do anything good or be correct, or that those they do like can do anything bad. Humans are not so straightforward.

Do you do presentations or public speaking?

I sure do. It is hard for me to do in person as I am based in Asia but I can do online ones for groups in any time zone. All I need is an invitation.

What is something you have been completely wrong about?

I had the timing of the Israel-Iran War all wrong. I was fairly sure it was coming but I thought it would happen a month, or more likely two months, later than it did. I rarely commission other journalists to write for Moral Clarity but I did enage a specialist defense journalists to write a piece on how an Israel-Hamas War would look and gave him a three-week deadline. Unfortunately, the war broke out that very night so my timing was off. The good news is that the journalists was relieved, too, because he said the war looked nothing like it would have predicted.

What is one moral line you refuse to blur, even if it costs you readers, professional opportunities, or friendships?

I am an advocate for Israel and the Jewish people, and I will not retreat from that. I get the hate all the time. I consider it flattery.

If you had to identify one illusion that liberal democracies cling to about terrorism or jihadism, what is it?

The delusion, somewhat romantic, that all cultures are the same, and that jihadists are just a radical fringe and a perversion of Islam rather than an inevitable product of it. People find it comforting to think everyone is the same, and they get validation from being seen as opposing racism. Yet this is not about race. It is about religion, culture, beliefs, and ideology. Some cultures and ideologies really are better than others in important ways, and some are outright incompatible with modernity and decency. It is hard to see how the necessary reforms can be made as long as this delusion holds.

What part of your thinking has changed the most over the past year?

My views on Trump’s policies towards Israel and the Middle East have not so much changed as been as erratic as the man himself. I am not an American, so cannot vote in the US, but I have never liked Trump and written so many times. However, I welcomed his approach to Israel after the weak Biden years. I liked how Trump helped Israel strike Iran, gave it withheld weapons, and allowed it to fight Hamas properly.

I do not like the vast amounts of arms he is selling to Saudi Arabia, or the fact that the Qataris seem to have him in their pocket. I also think his Gaza peace plan does not exist outside of his imagination.

It is very confusing as to whether his policies are good for Israel long-term or not. I suspect that is because he actually has no such vision beyond a golf course in Gaza with his name on it. He is one strange cat.

What is the most dishonest framing you see repeated in “respectable” discourse that most people don’t even realize is framing at all?

That’s easy. It is the idea that the Palestinians are fighting for their own state as opposed to trying to annihilate Israel. Only a tequila-soaked clown ignorant of the facts could believe that. There is zero evidence for it.

Has AI changed how you write? I keep seeing how even the inputs to AI, never mind Wikipedia, are increasingly anti-Israel?

Not really because I am wary. I do use AI as a proofreader because I do not have an editor. It is not bad at that, but it is is far from perfect as the mistakes that get through testify. I terms of sourcing, I do not trust it at all.

What would a serious Western response to Islamist violence look like, and why is it not happening?

It would look like law and order, sensible immigration policies, and Western countries having some respect for their own heritage. So many countries have failed because elements of their Left hate their own culture and history and so want to destroy or remake their own states, much as Marxism did. That sounds extreme, but it is true. There is now a considerable electoral base with these views. The West has also allowed foreign governments and entities, such as Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood, to infiltrate almost all key cultural institutions—not to mention many political and legal ones—through donations, financing, and lobbying. That is stupid. The West is going to need to administer itself some tough medicine. I am far from convinced it is not too late.

What gives you comfort when everything else feels bleak or absurd?

The Jewish people’s history; all we have been through. We are still here and doing better than ever, while millennia of our enemies are not.