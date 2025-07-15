Why is it okay for Israel to have nuclear weapons but not Iran? Surely, that is a double standard.



Simple. Israel is not trying to destroy its neighbors or any other country. The proof is that Israel has had atomic weapons for more than 50 years and could have wiped out its enemies at any time since then, but has not done so.

There is also the fact that once a country develops or acquires nuclear weapons, it is almost impossible to do anything about it. The reason the West has not attacked North Korea, or put troops in Ukraine to defend it against Russian aggression, is that North Korea and Russia have nukes.

Have Israel and the US made a mistake in attacking Iran given that Iran-sponsored terror is the most likely response? Maybe even in America?



Nope. It was unquestionably the right thing to do. Iran, along with Qatar, is already the world's leading terror sponsor, so its threats of terror are nothing more than threats to do what it is already doing.



Do you think Trump can succeed in getting an overarching peace deal in the Middle East, through a ceasefire, Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords and a path towards a two-state solution? Surely there is a window of opportunity now that the existential threat to Israel has been removed.

I am not optimistic. It is definitely a moment of rare opportunity, so I do think he can make progress towards expanding the Abraham Accords and getting a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. However, the cause of Middle Eastern strife is ultimately Islamism, and signing peace deals or normalization agreements will not make that ideology go away. It needs to be smashed.

Just getting the region heading in that direction should be the first goal because the trust-building required for normalization is going to take years. Countries such as Syria and Lebanon, which are often touted as the likely next signatories to the accords, have borders with Israel and this makes them far more complex and riskier relationships than the countries that joined the accords initially.

The West is too easily seduced by phrases such as “Middle East peace” as if that means something. It does not. Israel needs security. There can be no peace without that, so security agreements with Syria and Lebanon should be the focus.

What do you think of anti-Israel Jews?

I don't.

Can Islamists be defeated?

Absolutely. The idea that they cannot be defeated, and that you cannot defeat an idea, is part of Islamists’ own propaganda. They do not even believe it themselves. Zionism is also an idea and not only do they think they can defeat it; it is their stated goal to do so.

Please allow me a hedge, though. It will never be fully irradicated in the sense that there will always be Islamists, but it can be defeated as a political force and a political threat. There were plenty of Nazis in Germany and across Europe at the end of the Second World War but they had been made impotent.

The good news is that modernizing parts of the Arab world are clamping down ruthlessly on Jihadists, though it is true they still remain in power in places such as Iran and Qatar. The bad news is that the West is accommodating and coddling these maniacs under the banner of multiculturalism, cultural relativism, and other misguided and irritating do-gooder-isms.

Why is Islam so slow to reform?