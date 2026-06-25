Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

Moral Clarity: Truths in Politics and Culture

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Donca Vianu's avatar
Donca Vianu
7h

More than brilliant! I forwarded many times. Looking very much forward to what follows. And you look very good! Relaxed, strong and lovable.

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Azalea lady's avatar
Azalea lady
7h

Regarding Trump and Vance you have hit the nail on the head.

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