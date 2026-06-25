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What do you think of the US-Iran situation?

Well, that is an open-ended question. Honestly, I have found it a hard story to get my head around because almost no one is acting rationally or a rational actor. Having said that, it has provided some revelations.

I always wrote delicately around Trump because he is such a polarizing character, so I have praised him where appropriate and criticized him when justified. Trump has now shown he is as clueless as his critics have long argued. His lack of a coherent military or geopolitical strategy is bonkers.

The US and Israel launched a war on Iran to destroy its nuclear capabilities and, in Israel’s case, Iran’s ballistic missile program as well. Washington and Jerusalem were absolutely rinsing Iran and had put Tehran’s military capabilities back at least a decade. They needed only a few more weeks to complete hitting all their targets when Trump suddenly stopped the war. In stopping the war, he betrayed a stunned and furious Israel and left Jerusalem mortified. Iran was equally shocked, though delightedly so, and promptly shut the Strait of Hormuz, creating this circus that we have now. Trump handed them that.

Now, obviously, this is not how you win wars. You do not stop fighting when you are on the verge of victory for no reason at all. That is when you finish the job. Did these people never play with toy soldiers as children.

This mess we are in now stems largely from Trump lacking the guts to fight on and win the war against Iran, an odious regime that any moral person should hope to see fall. Frankly, it is humiliating. Trump is now nothing more than a dangerous circus act, and his achievements, such as the Abraham Accords, have shrunk from a few chapters in the history books to just a few pages.

The rest of the world also got a better look at JD Vance, who, it turns out, is unimpressive in all ways and would make a terrible president. Just because he can finish a full sentence, and his boss cannot, it does not mean he is smart. He is a dunderhead. He has failed to arrange one productive diplomatic meeting—not one—during all these ceasefire shenanigans over the past month. They have all fallen apart in some way. That is a pretty low bar to fall below.

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Do you think that it is possible to criticize Israel without being antisemitic?

This very question is antisemitic in itself. It is never asked of any other nation or people. It is a Trojan horse to start a discussion on things Israel might be doing wrong, which is a natural lead-in to antisemitism.

Personally, I never answer this question; I weaponize it. Instead, I ask which other nation they ask this question about and then loudly accuse them of antisemitism. Basically, I humiliate the Jew hater and everyone goes quiet at the awkwardness. When they slink off with their feelings hurt, I look in the mirror and feel really good about myself.

What do you think, or how do you explain, Western activists who support Hamas, or Iran, or any of these various other groups?

That is simple. These people are fucking morons.

Do you think Israel is right to keep advancing into Lebanon and fighting given that they could get bogged down and the US wants Israel to stop as part of some wider deal?

Israel should fight in Lebanon until Hezbollah no longer threatens Israel, particularly northern Israel. It is a disgrace that Hezbollah has been allowed to build an army larger than some states’ armies and have it sit menacingly on the Israel-Lebanon border. The IDF should smash Hezbollah into small Lego-sized pieces and then run over those pieces with steamrollers.

The whole quagmire nonsense is not a real thing. Israel in Lebanon is not the US in Afghanistan. It is easily solved. If Israel feels it is stuck in Lebanon, it can turn around and drive home again. It it a six-to-seven hour dive.

As for the US being unhappy, who cares? They are now backstabbers, and it is not at all clear they are still on Israel’s side. Israel is a sovereign state and must never cease acting as one.

You seem to have an unusual background as a journalist or therapist. You drop this into your writing sometimes and it confuses me. What is the story?

Simply, I was a journalist for nearly three decades, including holding senior positions such as Editor-in-Charge at Reuters. I worked all over the world, but especially in Asia, and I ended up working a lot for American companies. I got made redundant in one of about 100 restructurings that Reuters went through and, instead of going back into the shrinking industry of mainstream journalism, I retrained and became a qualified and licensed psychotherapist, which is what I do now (do you want to tell me about your mother?)

After October 7 and the disgusting rise in antisemitism, I felt the need to pick up arms for the Jewish people, and as words are the closest thing I have to that, I put my journalist hat back on and started Moral Clarity. I did it to advocate for Israel and the Jewish people.

I also wanted to make sure the pro-Israel case was made with sufficient punch and modernity. Israel is at war and, with the way antisemitism is rising, all Jewish people are now at war to some degree. My approach to warfare comes straight out of the Torah, and I wanted to ensure the days of weak Jews are over. That is why I never hold back tackle controversial issues such as Muslim immigration causing antisemitism. “Inimitably forthright” is how a one commentator described me.

Much to my surprise, Moral Clarity grew really fast and is still growing quickly, so now I have a journalist’s hat and a therapist’s hat, and a lot of work to do. I do bring psychology and professional analysis into my political writing, which is one of Moral Clarity’s unique features. Sometimes I psychoanalyze the protagonists, which is not hard. Most of them are batshit crazy. Anyhow, that is my career story. I am fortunate to have these two hats.

I read your piece the other day about the hate mail you receive. That’s terrible and frightening. Is it really that bad?

Sadly, it is all too real. I get lots of abusive, Jew-hating, and violence-threatening emails every week. It does not deter me. I am just wired for the fight. Righteousness is on our side, and I still believe in that old-fashioned idea.

Any good stories in the pipeline?

How is this for a self-serving question on my part? I have a couple of crackers coming. I have one on how Israel’s relationship with the world has changed that I think will change how people see some things. It has some real intellectual weight to it, I hope.

I also have a very ambitious piece—maybe publishable in two parts given its length—on the key issue of an Israeli without the US. I’ve been working on it for weeks and promise it is going to hit all the key points with a ball-peen hammer. We also have a series of podcasts in the works—apologies for the embarrassing tech trouble with our first one—but I think subscribers will like what we have to say and how we say it when we sort ourselves out.

I’m scared by rising antisemitism. What do you suggest?

It is okay to be scared because it is scary. My firm advice is an Israeli passport and a Benelli shotgun. Do not be in denial and act too late. Israel exists, and that makes everything different this time. Israel is not just a Jewish country; it has an immense army and a high-tech military unmatched in the region.

An Israeli passport is the least you can do, especially if you have children to make it easier for them should it become necessary for that. As for firearms, you will probably never need a gun, but when you do, you’ll need it really badly.

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