Do you ever feel you are preaching to the choir?

Nope. I have never understood this criticism. I write my essays but cannot control who reads them. The challenge is getting them in front of people who disagree. That is where subscribers sharing my work on social media can really help.

I also do not think there is much chance of changing the views of many in the ardent anti-Israel brigade. It is hard to imagine when you read about Israel every day, but most people do not spend much time, if any, thinking about Israel and have no opinion on it one way or the other. These are the people I hope to reach. In any case, I am happy to preach to the choir if for no other reason than to support them and let them know they are not alone.

What are the chances of an October 7-style attack happening again?

Worryingly high if the same mistakes keep getting repeated. If Hamas is not disarmed or is left in power, even in a smaller part of Gaza, then further terror is guaranteed. Judea and Samaria is probably the most dangerous front now, as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have exploited the Palestinian Authority’s unpopularity to secure a foothold there. Israel is going to need to take some deeply unpopular measures to contain this front. This war is a long way from over.

How do you rate Donald Trump’s performance on Israel?

Overall, I think Trump has done a fine job regarding Israel. He is the only actor outside the region with sufficient clout to make things happen. It was Trump allowing Israel to prosecute its war against Hamas with full vigor that ultimately brought Hamas to agree to a ceasefire—however tenuous—and get the hostages freed. That was never going to happen without sustained Israeli military pressure. Trump also deserves credit for joining Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

However, there are parts of Trump’s Middle East policies that I dislike. The amount of high-tech weaponry he is selling to Saudi Arabia worries me. Will it erode Israel’s qualitative military advantage. It is also easy to see this military tech ending up in Chinese hands via Riyadh. I hope Trump is playing hardball behind the scenes and demanding that Saudi Arabia normalize ties with Israel. US media reports that this will not happen, but the number of Western journalists with contacts and visibility into Saudi policymaking is pretty close to zero, so who knows?

Trump’s plan for Gaza is so light on practical detail that it is unlikely to succeed. It contains no plan for disarming and removing Hamas from power, which is a prerequisite for any plan to have any chance of working. I also worry that Syrian President Ahmed al-Shaara is still a jihadist and is taking Trump and the rest of the Western world for a ride. The way Trump cozies up to Qatar is also deeply concerning. Doha is an enormous troublemaker and should be treated as such.

You are very prolific. How do you write so much?

Mainly out of outrage, frustration, and indignation. Fury is my super-fuel for the long hours it takes.

How can Israel fight a better PR war?

Israel can fight a better PR war, but it will never be able to win it because deep structural forces are aligned against it. There are so many Muslim countries that oppose Israel that the United Nations is a joke. Western foreign ministries have been captured by Marxists who will never give Israel a fair assessment, and universities and the international media are so captured that they will critique Israel no matter what it does. The best thing Israel can do is focus on winning the real war; the PR battle consumes Diaspora Jews—for valid reasons—but the real war is the one that matters. Everything flows from that.

How do you rate Benjamin Netanyahu’s performance as Israel’s prime minister?

I hold the unpopular view that Netanyahu has been an outstanding wartime leader. If you list his accomplishments against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iran itself, and the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, they add up to an extraordinary achievement. But—and it is a mighty big but—the October 7 catastrophe happened on his watch, and he has not accepted responsibility for it, which is a disgrace. Regardless of the rights and wrongs of his government’s proposed judicial reforms, he has allowed the issue to divide Israel dangerously and recklessly. I also do not like the legitimacy he has given Israel’s far-right loons just so he can stay in power.

Do you ever tire of writing about Israel, Jews, and the Middle East?

No. I have spent most of my journalistic career writing about Asia, and I have 30 Hong Kong entry stamps in my passport to prove it. I used to run a large editorial team that spanned Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, and Mumbai, so I am more than aware that there is a whole world outside the Middle East. But with everything that is happening in the world, especially antisemitism’s revival, this is my calling right now. There are apples, and there are oranges, mangoes, and jackfruit. Just because I am writing about apples does not mean I am unaware that these other fruits exist and are important, too.

Do you think there will ever be peace between Israel and the Palestinians?

Doubtful, given that the Palestinian body politic is so radicalized and steeped in jihadism. Peace is probably not even the right goal. It is something of a Western obsession, as if it is history’s natural endpoint. Yet the truth in the Middle East is that Israel and the Jews are an armed ethnic minority and will always have to fight their corner. This is true for other regional minorities, such as the Kurds, and as long as there are jihadists, more moderate Muslims are going to be fighting them forever, too. I am sorry. I know that sounds bleak.

How long should Israel wait before sending the IDF to disarm what is left of Hamas?

About 10 minutes.

What’s your take on the rise in settler violence in Judea and Samaria?

Clearly there is a problem with Jewish extremists, who make up a small fraction of the settlers, who are mostly peaceful. Since October 7 they have become more aggressive, especially as far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir deliberately makes no effort to stop them, effectively encouraging them. Israel’s security forces should crack down on these thugs. It is a bad look for Israel, and it is morally outrageous. Some attacks are brazen, some are aimed at pushing Palestinians out, and some are revenge or vigilante attacks. Israel must have zero tolerance for thuggery and vigilantism. What I do feel is missing from media coverage, though, is that Jews in Judea and Samaria still face vastly more attacks from Palestinians than vice versa. This gets no coverage, making it look like a one-sided affair when it is not. This creates a distorted view of the situation.

What can readers do to help?

Haha, that is not a real subscriber question. I added it so I could plug my newsletter and try to convince you to upgrade to a paid subscription if you have not done so yet. Writing and defending Israel and Jews is a demanding full-time job that does not fund itself, so when subscribers upgrade to paid, it makes the battle more sustainable. It is not just about helping me or the cause, though—paid subscribers have enjoyed about 120 essays over the past year that free subscribers never had access to, so they are better informed. So, if you can, please upgrade to paid below while the price is as low as it will ever be.