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Something dark may lurk benearth.

The best advice when talking to a pro-Palestinian supporter is not to bother unless time has no value to you. If you have no choice, then the first rule is the same rule therapists use when a client says something astonishing: control your face.

Do not recoil, smirk, or perform the little moral seizure in which your eyebrows fly upward and your soul briefly leaves your body. A therapist who flinches at every ugly thought will learn little. The same applies when someone announces, with the serene confidence of an Instagram junkie, that Israel is committing genocide, colonialism, apartheid, and that nasty wind that brings pollen in from the north.

It is more than arguments that sustain the modern pro-Palestinian movement. It is an entire emotional architecture: identity, belonging, moral status, grievance, fear, guilt, and the intoxicating sensation of being one of history’s good guys. Facts alone rarely penetrate this structure because facts are processed through the identity they threaten. The more politically useful the belief, the more psychologically defended it becomes.

This is where therapy methods become useful. Not because political activists are crazy, though some are manifestly as crazy as bedbugs, but because psychotherapy has spent decades studying what happens when people become fused with a narrative, threatened by contradiction, and emotionally incapable of examining the meanings they have attached to events. That is precisely what happens in many conversations about Israel.

Begin, therefore, with regulation.

When a person shouts, “Israel is a settler-colonial state,” the temptation is to answer in the same emotional pitch. This is a mistake. Nervous systems are contagious. Escalation narrows cognition, activates threat responses, and turns conversation into combat. Once someone leaves what psychologists call the “window of tolerance,” nuance becomes neurologically extravagant. The brain is no longer evaluating evidence. It is scanning for enemies.

Your first task is not to win but to keep the conversation cognitively alive.

Lower your voice. Slow your speech. Do not mirror hysteria. Calmness is dominance without theater. You are communicating that the subject can be examined without emotional collapse.

Then use reflective listening, but remove the artificial sweetener. Reflective listening does not mean saying, “I hear your truth,” while mentally applying for political asylum. It means accurately restating the claim so the speaker cannot evade its implications.

“So your position is that Israel should not exist as a Jewish state?”

“So when you say ‘resistance by any means necessary,’ you are including the murder of civilians?”

This is reflection with moral traction. It forces abstraction into specificity. Political extremism flourishes in euphemism. “Resistance” sounds romantic. A child murdered in her bedroom does not. “Decolonization” sounds scholarly. The murder or ethnic cleansing of seven million Jews sounds less so.

Therapists often help clients move from global statements to concrete experience. Do the same. Ask for operational definitions.

“What would ‘free Palestine’ look like in practice?”

“Who governs?”

“What happens to Hamas?”

“What happens to Israeli Jews?”

“What borders are you proposing?”

Do not let slogans remain vaporous. A slogan is often a psychological shelter from the consequences of one’s own position. Once translated into policy, many fashionable certainties begin to resemble plans drawn up during a fever.