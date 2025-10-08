Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s plea to “turn down the political temperature” is hypocrisy in bold relief. He has spent the past year cynically turning it up for political gain at the expense of Australia’s Jewish community.

It is unseemly that Albanese’s newfound reverence for civility emerged only after a man was arrested for threatening the Labor Prime Minister’s life. Before that moment, he was perfectly content to indulge anti-Israel hysteria, to tolerate dehumanizing falsehoods, to legitimize the modern reincarnation of the blood libel against Israel, and to leave Jewish Australians exposed to harassment, intimidation, and terror.

He displayed no moral urgency when synagogues were firebombed, when Jewish schools were defaced, or when mobs howled “Gas the Jews” beneath the lights of the Sydney Opera House. That was the moment for moral steel, but Albanese froze like a 90-pound weakling while Islamists kicked sand in his face.

Now he wants calm, as though press conferences and platitudes can douse the inferno he helped light. What cools a fevered society is not performative empathy but moral consistency, clarity, and courage — virtues his government long ago forfeited.

No honest discussion of Australia’s overheated political climate can omit the growing fusion of Islamist radicalism and Far-Left ideological fervor that animates the country’s anti-Israel movement.

Albanese has allowed these forces to shelter behind the absurd fiction that their hatred of Jews is merely opposition to Israeli policy. There are blind fish in the darkest Pacific trench that can see this is untrue. The demonstrations that have convulsed Australian cities since the October 7 pogrom are not about policy, proportionality, or human rights. They are about erasing the Jewish state and intimidating those who defend it.

The Prime Minister has made the most cynical of calculations: that it is politically safer to placate Muslim and Far-Left constituencies than to stand up for what is right and defend history’s most persecuted people. That decision has licensed Islamists and ideological fanatics to flood the streets, to spread Nazi imagery and Hamas propaganda, and to intimidate and assault Jewish Australians.

The government’s gravest sin has been its legitimization of modern blood libel — the false attribution of monstrous crimes, from genocide to ethnic cleansing, to the Jewish state.