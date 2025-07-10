Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Australia’s Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Jill Segal.

Australia’s efforts to tackle its antisemitism pandemic would be a failure for the ages, if it were really a failure. It is not. Failure implies an attempt has been made. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Government has chosen not to combat Jew hatred with full force.

This is clear from his response to an 80-page report on how Australia can combat antisemitism from Jillian Segal, Albanese’s handpicked antisemitism envoy.

Segal is a distinguished jurist. Her recommendations are clear, specific, and, in many ways, obvious: strip funding from universities and institutions that enable or ignore antisemitism, reform hate speech laws, collect real data, empower police, and implement proper education.

Rather than saying the government would adopt the recommendations in full, which is what would really send a message that Australia would not tolerate antisemitism, he said he would “carefully consider” it.

Consider it? What is to consider? This is what Albanese does best. He creates taskforces, delays action until the headlines fade, then buries decisive policy in process, consultation, and bureaucratic hand-wringing. That is not leadership. That is cowardice or moral abandonment.

Albanese said the report was “urgent” and “actionable,” yet by refusing to implement all of it, he is telling Australia’s battered Jewish community that he does not have its back fully.

Segal’s report highlighted a 300% rise in antisemitic incidents since the October 7 pogrom in 2023. Jewish schools have become fortresses. Synagogues have installed bollards and security cameras. Jewish students are being told to avoid university campuses for their own safety. And yet Albanese still refuses to adopt the report’s recommendations in full.

This is the real scandal: Australia is not incapable of protecting Jews. It is unwilling. The reason is ideological. Today’s antisemitism does not come dressed in a swastika. Much of it comes from within Albanese’s own political base of inner-city Muslim communities, “pro-Palestinian” student activists, intersectional academics, and Far-Left non-governmental organizations.

All of them are protected classes under the Labor Party’s multiculturalist religion. To act against them would mean admitting that “diversity” can be a vector for bigotry. It would mean choosing truth over ideology. And Albanese, like all good leftists, will never recant. The Albanese Government is soft on antisemitism because it is ideologically allergic to punishing the people committing it. He is ensuring their support at the expense of Australian Jews.

It is disgusting.

Seagal highlighted Australian universities’ role in spreading antisemitism and facilitating expressions of it. Australian campuses have turned into ideological war zones where Jews are hounded, harassed, and driven out. Student unions openly support Hamas. Lecture halls promote the absurd proposition that “Zionism is racism” as fact. Jewish students are excluded from classes, threatened in WhatsApp groups, and told their identities are incompatible with academic life.

The government could end this overnight. It could tie university funding to clear, enforced antisemitism standards. Segal’s report recommends this. America is doing it. Yet, Albanese will not say whether he agrees. He is afraid of student mobs, scared of being called “Islamophobic”, and absolutely terrified of the many Far-Left lunatics in his own government.

Talk about pathetic.

Rather than taking action, Albanese is offering crumbs. The government throws around “social cohesion” grants; millions in taxpayer money for vague and sure-to-fail interfaith initiatives, or better yet, Palestinian mental health support. Yes, seriously. While Jews are hiding mezuzahs and pulling kids out of Jewish schools, the government is funding therapy sessions for people whose community leaders openly praise the Jihadist and genocidal Hamas. I wish I was making this up.

It gets worse. The national broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, has repeatedly aired the views of pro-Hamas figures, without rebuttal. It has platformed lies about the October 7 attacks. It continues to suggest a moral equivalence between Hamas atrocities and Israel’s self-defense. No one has been held accountable for this. The same government that threatens Sky News for misinformation sits on its hands when Jews are slandered on primetime television.

Let me be absolutely clear. Antisemitism in Australia is being enabled, not in spite of the government’s policies, but because of them. It is spreading not in spite of the government’s best efforts to stop it, but because of its lack of effort.

And still, even with this new antisemitism report tabled, Albanese refuses to state clearly: “We will implement all of it.” He nods. He deflects. He says states have a role. That it takes time. That society must “come together”. This is waffle worthy of an American breakfast.

Modern antisemitism is not a random phenomenon; it is organized, institutionalized, and mainstreamed. It marches under banners of “resistance,” “justice,” and “decolonization.” It flows through universities, the media, arts institutions, and politics. It is antisemitism with a Master’s degree and a GoFundMe account.

Australia’s Human Rights Commission, for its part, has been almost entirely silent. The very body meant to defend minorities has failed to launch a serious inquiry into campus antisemitism, the surge in hate crime, or the disgusting chants at public protests.

Again, the reasons are ideological. The “progressive” establishment does not see Jews, indisputably history’s most persecuted people, as a “real” minority. They are “white” and “privileged”.

Racism has been redefined. It no longer means standing up for vulnerable minorities. It now means protecting only those minorities who align with fashionable ideological narratives. In the warped hierarchy of victimhood that rules progressive politics, Jews do not qualify.

This is what systemic antisemitism looks like. It is not just individual acts of hate, but the institutional refusal to do anything meaningful about them.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry welcomed Segal’s plan as “well-considered” and “timely.” It is trying, diplomatically, to get the government to act. But Jewish Australians should not have to beg, wait, or rely on a 12-month follow-up report to see if the government is going to do anything.

Albanese has a choice. He can do what is right. Or he can continue to pretend that condemning antisemitism, without real action, is enough. Judging by his record, we already know the answer.

If Albanese does not implement every one of Segal’s recommendations, he will prove what most Australian Jews already believe, which is that the Australian Government is not serious about protecting its Jewish citizens.

This is not just a limp response to a report. It is the latest episode in 20 months of failure that began with Albanese refusing to take a stand against a Krakatoa-worthy eruption of antisemitism.

He did not even properly denounce the grotesque “gas the Jews” chants that rang out at the Sydney Opera House protest in October 2023, literally while Hamas terrorists were still butchering Jews. The infamous chant made global headlines. Albanese crawled out of his burrow a few days later with a tepid, PR-coached disavowal. No meaningful arrests. No tough legislation. No crackdown on incitement. It has been a farce.

Since then, Australia has become a haven for antisemites, as long as they wrap their hatred in the banner of “Palestinian solidarity”. Cars in Jewish areas have been graffitied repeatedly with antisemitic and Nazi slogans; vehicles have been torched, Jewish businesses vandalized, Jewish school girls harassed on public transport, arson and firebomb attacks at synagogues, patrons roughed up at Jewish restaurants. A caravan loaded with explosives was discovered near a synagogue, and even a childcare center was set alight with antisemitic slogans scrawled on its walls.

This is unsurprising given that mobs baying for Jewish blood in Sydney and Melbourne are coddled. They are given police protection. Terror apologists are invited onto national television, hosted by university departments and feted by mainstream media that treats Hamas propaganda as truth. Antisemites act without fear of state reprisal.

Driving the Albanese government’s half-hearted, performative response has been the same spineless moral relativism that defines the wider Western failure to defend its Jews. In doing so, the West is failing to defend its own civilizational values which, lest anyone forget, are Judeo-Christian values.

Albanese’s Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, has aided and abetted this. She took four months to visit Israel after the October 7 pogrom, and when she did not even go to the massacre site, something every visiting dignitary of note did, so they could understand the attack’s unique horror.

While Hamas was uploading videos of child beheadings and raped Israeli women, Wong was in a leftist time warp blathering on about the "cycle of violence", and condemning Israel’s “disproportionate” response. That is code for saying, “we do not like that the Jews are fighting back.”

Albanese and Wong have put Australian-Israeli relations in the trashcan, which, now that Israel has emerged as the regional superpower, looks like a very bad call. Israel will remember.

Yet, Albanese refuses to to acknowledge his own role in this. Like Wong, he has often made comments that give credence to blood libels against Israel.

In fact, he said he would continue to criticize Israel and that he was not saying anything that critics in Israel had not said. That is nonsense. The standard is not whether anyone in Israel has said the same thing; the standard is whether it is true.

The consequences of Australia’s policy are clear. Jewish Australians are withdrawing from public life. They are afraid to wear the Star of David. They are keeping their children out of Jewish schools. They are fleeing campuses. They are disappearing from the national conversation. That is what happens when the government abandons a community.

This is a historic disgrace. History will remember this moment. The question is whether it will remember a leader who stood up, or one who looked the other way.

Right now, it is not looking good. And the Jewish community knows it.