The Australian Government is in full contrition mode after the mass shooting of 15 Jews on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Hanukkah. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has apologized, as has Foreign Minister Penny Wong. They now concede they did not do enough to protect Jews after October 7 and are vowing tighter gun laws and a crackdown on extremists.

Only a credulous clown would find this ersatz contrition convincing. It is pathetic, nasty, opportunistic, cheap, shameful and, without doubt, the shabbiest political stunt I have seen in a long time.

There can be no reconciliation between Australia’s Jews and this government.

Albanese’s spin doctors are already starting to rewrite the narrative so, for the record, here is the full story of how Australia got to this point and the Australian government’s role in it.

This is a long one. Maybe grab a coffee.

Let us begin with the central fraud. Albanese’s Labor Government is pretending the Bondi massacre is an unfortunate interruption of Australia’s multicultural bedtime story, a sudden lone eruption of “extremism that nobody could have anticipated, and which can now be fixed with solemn faces, tougher gun laws, and a few properly funded committees.

Hogswash.

Bondi was the endpoint of a long, deliberate process in which Australian Jews were treated as an expendable minority whose safety could be traded for political convenience, and in which the government learned it could appease the country’s most aggressive ideological factions at no meaningful cost.

It was not merely a policing or security failure. It was one of moral comprehension.

As indecent as it feels to type this, the government did not “miss the warning signs.” It watched them march through the streets in broad daylight, week after week, and decided it would be electorally inconvenient to act.

After the October 7 pogrom in 2023—the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust—antisemitism in Australia detonated into a daily feature of Jewish life in Sydney and Melbourne.

Cars in Jewish areas were graffitied with antisemitic slogans and Nazi imagery. Vehicles were torched. Jewish businesses were vandalized and boycotted. Jewish artists were excluded from cultural events, as though being Jewish were a contaminant. A Jewish parliamentarian’s office was ransacked. An internet “Jew list” circulated, prompting the government to rush through anti-doxxing legislation—because the state can move quickly when embarrassed online, but not when Jews are being hunted.

Jewish schoolgirls were harassed on public transport. Jewish institutions faced bomb threats—real and hoax; it hardly mattered, because terror is as often about control as it is about killing. A Jewish childcare center was attacked. A synagogue was set on fire. Another was defaced. The tempo increased. The message sharpened.

Through it all, Australian Jews were told—sometimes explicitly, often implicitly—that they were overreacting.

They were asked to show “resilience,” encouraged to “reach out,” and assured the government was “monitoring” the situation. They were offered consultations, mission statements, a community-harmony boilerplate, and other forms of bureaucratic lullaby.