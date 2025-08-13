Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has betrayed Australia’s 120,00-strong Jewish community.

Upon coming to power in 2022, recreant Australian Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backtracked on recognizing West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In hindsight, that was his first act toward wrecking Australia–Israel relations and marginalizing Australian Jews.

Albanese has now finished what he started with his decision to reward Hamas’ October 7 attacks against Israel - the largest and most barbaric slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust - with Australian recognition of a Palestinian state. In perhaps the most morally bankrupt act in Australian foreign policy history, he has torched Australia’s proud record of standing with Israel against Palestinian jihadist terror. Hamas welcomed the decision, which must have given Albanese a warm, inner glow.

The prime minister and his Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, an unreconstructed Marxist, have been on this deviant path ever since the October 7 attacks in 2023. Albanese was conspicuously one of the few foreign leaders not to visit Israel after the pogrom to show support, while Wong eventually made the trip but lacked the basic decency even to visit the massacre site. It was clear then that this Australian Government had thrown away its moral and foreign policy sextant.

Albanese’s and Wong’s justification for their decision was abjectly pathetic. Albanese said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “in denial” about the level of suffering in Gaza - as if Albanese, from his cushioned seat 14,000 kilometers away in Canberra, possesses some superior insight. Canberra is so remote that Australian politicians do not even know what is going on in Melbourne (Nazis marching through the streets, if you are wondering), let alone Gaza.

Albanese even boasted that Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state was “part of a global coordinated effort,” which Wong confirmed proudly, as if it were a foreign policy achievement. It was an open confession that Australia has been conspiring with other countries against the world’s only Jewish state. That is scandalous and downright sinister.

Furthermore, Australia has joined 23 countries in demanding for more aid be sent to Gaza to ease the “unimaginable suffering.” This feeds the blood libel that Israel is starving the people of Gaza. This is a lie. There is no restriction on aid to Gaza and, according to UN data, Hamas hijacks most of the aid trucks. Australia’s reframing of this as Israel’s fault is frighteningly Orwellian.

Recognizing a Palestinian state also puts Australian foreign policy out of kilter with the US, Australia’s most important ally. Canberra has instead thrown its lot in with the irrelevant, faded husks of the UK and France. It feels like Albanese and Wong have gone into a time machine and come out with a pre–World War Two foreign policy, when appeasement was the fashion and courage in short supply.

Welcome to Anthony Albanese’s Australia.

Albanese is also one of the few leaders globally who has yet to meet US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu, by contrast, has him on speed dial.

This latest outrage is the culmination of a long and shameful slide. Albanese failed to take a strong stand against antisemitism when it spiked sharply after the October 7 pogrom, sending a clear message that Jew-hatred was acceptable and that he did not care about the country’s Jews. Antisemitism is now as common in Australia as mosquitoes in February.

Since then, the drift into moral abandonment has become a rush. Late last year, Australia broke with the US and voted in favor of a UN resolution demanding Israel end its occupation of Palestinian territories. Given that withdrawing from Gaza is what brought about the October 7 attacks, this demand was tantamount to asking Israel to let another such pogrom happen. It was, until this week’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state, the most revolting act of moral abdication in Australia’s 125 year national history.

Within days, Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue was firebombed - a desecration that Netanyahu correctly and explicitly tied to Canberra’s “extreme anti-Israeli position.” The Australian Government’s latest action is a green light for more of the same. Australia’s 120,000 Jews are deeply unsettled and feeling a visceral sense of abandonment.

The Australian Jewish Association condemned the government’s decision as “more than a betrayal of a friend. It is a reckless attack on the Jewish people in Australia and abroad.” It noted, rightly, that it “will do nothing to advance peace.”

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry said the move would be seen as a “punitive measure against Israel, a reward for Palestinian violence and intransigence.”

An Israeli diplomatic source in Australia told me that there had been a “huge increase” in applications for Israeli passports. Tragically, this is the only sane course of action for Australian Jews.

Yet Albanese remains indifferent to this acute anxiety. It was only after the synagogue in Melbourne was firebombed that he begrudgingly pledged A$32.5 million in security upgrades. A blindfolded, drunk chimpanzee could have predicted such an attack, making it unforgivable that Albanese ignored Australian Jews’ warnings and pleas and acted only after the inevitable had happened.

This is a prime minister who appointed a Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism - the distinguished jurist Jillian Segal - and when she presented him with an 80-page report with specific recommendations, said he would “carefully consider” them. Imagine having to “consider” whether to adopt measures to protect Jews.

Segal’s recommendations were uncontroversial and commonsensical. They should have been adopted in full immediately. They included stripping funding from universities and institutions that enable or ignore antisemitism, reforming hate speech laws, collecting real data, empowering police, and implementing proper education, among others.

Albanese also “mobilized” a task force and the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (Australia’s domestic intelligence agency). Do let me know if you have any idea what that means - because I do not, and neither do the 90,000-plus pro-Palestinian protestors who walked across Sydney Harbour Bridge last weekend waving terrorist flags, or the hundred masked Nazis who marched through Melbourne’s streets. When I say Nazis, I mean Nazis - they call themselves the National Socialist Network.

Members of the National Socialist Network in Melbourne.

The level of deceit around the Australian Government’s decision shows that it knows it was a shameful one. Its plan to recognize a Palestinian state was couched in the rhetoric of the two-state solution and conditional upon Palestinian Authority reforms, Hamas being excluded from government, and Gaza being demilitarized. If those conditions truly mattered, the government would have declared there was zero chance of recognition until they were met. The fact that they did not shows the target was Israel, and only Israel.

The English language’s paucity prevents me from adequately explaining how disgusting it is that Albanese and Wong are showering concessions upon the Palestinians while 20 Israeli hostages are being deliberately starved in Hamas terror tunnels beneath Gaza. Australia’s move undermined Israel’s hostage-release negotiations by showing Hamas that keeping the hostages was paying dividends. If these are Australia’s leaders, the country is in grave peril.

Moral clarity demands not confusing moral equivalence with equanimity. Albanese seems convinced he is being pragmatic, shoring up votes in key Muslim enclaves and among Far Left inner-city voters. If so, then he really is, as the Aussies say, hanging Australia’s Jews out to dry.

Albanese’s gall in posturing as a moral statesman for Palestinian statehood while making Jewish Australians less safe is almost beyond belief. He must have undergone moral bypass surgery.

No amount of political grandstanding and banal speeches about “antisemitism having no place in Australia” can undo the reality that Australian Jews have endured a coordinated, sustained, and escalating wave of antisemitic violence and vandalism. These include bomb threats (real and hoaxes), synagogues firebombed and defaced, vehicles burnt in Jewish neighborhoods, a Jewish childcare center torched, Jewish schoolgirls attacked on public transport, Jewish activists doxed, and other outrages that number in the thousands.

Australia must do far better. It must recommit to Israel’s security regardless of its stance on Palestinian statehood, enact real antisemitism measures, engage the Jewish community directly and without condescension, and ensure foreign policy reflects Australia’s values, not the bloodlust of the jihadist street. Federal and state governments must crush Islamist agitators and neo-Nazis alike, while admitting plainly that the former vastly outnumber the latter.

None of this is going to happen because this government has the unmistakable stench of anti-Israel and anti-Jewish sentiment. Anyone who denies this, I submit, has all their work ahead of them.