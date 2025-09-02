Australia has chosen to follow Britain down the disastrous road of two-tiered policing, treating the Far Right as an existential danger and the Far Left as people with legitimate grievances. Jews are stuck between two dark forces.

Last weekend’s chaos in Melbourne proved the point. Anti-immigration protestors under the banner of March for Australia clashed with pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel mobs in scenes that might as well have been filmed in London.

Police wasted no time in deploying horses, unleashing pepper spray and sending in the riot squad to deal with the right-wing demonstrators. These are the same police that have spent two years tiptoeing around pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have taken over city thoroughfares with chants of “intifada” and espousing Jew-hatred openly.

No attempt has even been made to hide the double standard. It has been flaunted. The moral panic rockets into overdrive when the threat is from the Right but slams into reverse when it comes from the Left.

Australia’s mainstream media, which long ago abandoned balance and facts for ideology, has contorted itself to justify pro-Hamas demonstrations. Yet the moment immigration protestors hit the streets, the press erupted in shrieking outrage.

No one disputes that Far-Right thugs attended. The National Socialist Network - openly racist, openly vile - was present. They are filth, and should be crushed.

As Europe has shown, such scum thrive when legitimate grievances are brushed aside. Like Europe, immigration is the grievance to which governments have been deaf.

The problem is that Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has shifted the political axis so far left that anything resembling the center is smeared as right-wing extremism.