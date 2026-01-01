The New Year is here, and while many of us have resolved to drink less, exercise more, or finally kick that cocaine habit, the world’s editors and reporters have not resolved to cover Israel fairly. They lack the introspective capacity for such things.

With this in mind, here is a guide to identify news media nonsense with heightened precision. The problem is that the international media has a postmodern approach to facts and writes stories based on false premises. Once you identify the false premises, all the lies, propaganda, and mendacity that follow make some strange sense.

Here are the common false premises, how they fail basic logic tests, and their impact.

Palestinians are fighting for a state and Israel will not allow it

This is the baseline false premise that infects all reporting. It is odd because there is more evidence for the Loch Ness Monster than a Palestinian desire for statehood. The Palestinians, under various corrupt and radicalized leaderships, have been rejecting offers of a state since 1937, which is more than a decade before Israel was reborn.

The notion that they want a state is, at best, half true. Those Palestinians who want a state want it in place of Israel, not beside it, or coexisting with it. It is more accurate to say the Palestinians want to annihilate the Jewish state and replace it with another failed Arab state, and that Israel is fighting to survive. Not reporting this is deliberately distorting reality.

Not understanding this fact, or refusing to understand it, poisons any attempt at honest reporting. For example, when Israel okays new settlements in Judea and Samaria, it is often written with righteous anger that these settlements will make a future Palestinian state less viable. That is true, but does it matter if they do not want a state?

There is a cycle of violence

Whenever I come across this phrase, I stop reading because I know I am reading an idiot’s words. Every war Israel has fought since independence—and even before, if one counts the 1947–48 civil war between Arabs and Jews in British Mandatory Palestine—has been a defensive war. Israel is attacked, then Israel defends itself and fights back.

That is not a cycle of violence; it is a pattern of repeated Arab aggression. Journalists love to write about cycles because it helps them apportion blame for violence somewhat equally, which journalists lazily equate with “balance.” Facts have no respect for balance.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a land dispute

I do love this one. I once met someone eons ago who told me this and even went as far as to say we would have the same land dispute if China had set up a state there in 1948. I just walked away because life is short and I refuse to spend it talking to chumps. The Israeli-Palestinian dispute is a religious dispute. Palestinianism itself is a form of radical Islam. Jews and Arabs are fighting over this piece of land because it has religious significance; it is a fight over sacred spaces.

Consider Hamas, which is a popular Palestinian group. It is a caliphate-seeking group that, besides wanting to destroy Israel, wants to overthrow national governments and kingdoms, including Muslim ones. Even if Hamas won the war against Israel—something as likely as me developing telekinesis—it would not end the war because it is not a land dispute. This false premise misrepresents the conflict, ignoring the real obstacle to peace, which is Palestinians’ unwillingness to live with Jews.

The United Nations (UN) is a credible body

Fuck the UN and all it stands for.