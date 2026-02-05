News media bias against Israel is not something that just happens. It is the result of a series of careful editorial decisions that have been refined over years into a formula.

Old hands know the tricks, and they teach young reporters how to write stories that confirm their biases. Senior editors do not announce this as a formula for reporters to follow. Rather, they declare that a story must contain certain elements, or be premised on them, if it is to be deemed as having the necessary “context.”

When it comes to Judea and Samaria, there are five elements a story must contain, and once you are aware of them, they stand out in bold relief.

Here are the five elements. All stories must:

Treat the claim that Israel illegally occupies Judea and Samaria as a fact, when its correct status is disputed.

Omit the governance arrangements from the Oslo Accords so the audience thinks Israel controls all of Judea and Samaria, when the truth is that most Palestinians live under Palestinian Authority (PA) rule and only a small number under Israeli rule.

Frame violence asymmetrically, giving Jewish violence centrality and ignoring far greater and more frequent Palestinian violence as though it did not exist or were a minor issue.

Ignore the political incentives the PA has not to seek peace, such as hundreds of millions of dollars in international subsidies that the PA uses to enrich its leaders and continue the conflict.

Treat Judea and Samaria’s history as optional and as something to be included only when it can be weaponized against the Jews.

To help you understand the difference this makes, I have written two fictitious newswire-style stories: one that conforms to the five-point formula the media uses, and one that violates it—or is more honestly written. I have used the term West Bank, which pains me, but I do so because that is what most media outlets use.

