The US and Israel are five days into their war against Iran, and the punditry, commentariat classes, and other indulgent fools are starting to panic about “where the war is going.”

This is the kind of vapid, unserious, intellectually lazy drivel that has crippled modern political discourse. This is a war, not a Netflix drama. Geopolitical reality does not conform to the 24-hour news cycle’s shallow conclusions and clickbait prognostications.

No serious strategist, seasoned diplomat, or competent military analyst ever believed that this conflict would be over in five days. Sure, American and Israeli political leaders have made clear they do not want or foresee a protracted war, but none of them was stupid enough to talk about a five-day campaign.

The idea that war with the Islamic Republic — an ideologically depressed nation with deep regional ties, proxies dispersed across multiple theaters, and a history of strategic depth — would somehow deliver a tidy narrative arc in the space of an extended long weekend is idiotic.

In a magnificent example of keeping two sets of books, before the war began these same news outlets were peddling fear that a confrontation with Iran could be protracted, complex, and region-wide.

Analysts, scholars, and even officials cautioned that Iran’s network of influence — from Hezbollah in Lebanon to militias in Iraq and beyond — meant any conflict could ricochet unpredictably. And yet, in the face of their own sober warnings, pundits now feign astonishment at exactly what they warned would happen.

That is impressively incompetent.

Just days ago, outlets documented Iranian missiles striking Gulf states such as the UAE, with significant intercepts and damage reported. They covered the closure of strategic chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz — a route that, if disrupted, affects a fifth of the world’s oil supply — and repeated warnings from regional defense officials that Iran would defend its interests.

Today, missiles, drones, and counterstrikes crisscross airspace from Iran to Lebanon, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. This was never going to be neat. And yet the frantic question, “Where is the war going?” is framed as though the world is witnessing an unexpected plot twist and Tom Clancy has done it again.

In truth, the only unexpected element here is that the media has convinced itself we are meant to have a comprehensive understanding of a complex military campaign after less time than it takes to hold the NBA playoffs.