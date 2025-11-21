Hamas developed a whole industry, dubbed Gazawood or Pallywood, to produce fake photos of Gazan children suffering.

“Show, do not tell” used to be a truism of good journalism. Not anymore. Mainstream journalism no longer reports reality; it screens manipulative fiction.

News coverage of the Israel–Hamas war in Gaza showed that the photograph has replaced the fact, and that the image has replaced reporting and investigation. Aesthetics, rather than facts, now govern the West’s moral imagination.

A single photograph — regardless of veracity or representativeness — can override geopolitics, eclipse strategy, dictate morality, and erase context. Most disturbingly, a powerful photograph can assign guilt before a reporter has even picked up their telephone or touched their keyboard. Photojournalists and picture editors have become the prosecution, judge, jury, and executioner.

The following ritual has unfolded across international newsrooms throughout the two years of the Gaza war: first comes the photograph, then comes the verdict. Later — if ever — comes the reporting.

Editors skim the wires searching for the image that will carry the story’s “emotional truth.” Not empirical truth. Emotional truth. If you have any idea what that means, do let me know.

The picture must serve the existing narrative, not challenge it. The photograph is chosen not to illuminate or to inform, but to confirm the editorial committee’s worldview.

This is why a single photo of a child in rubble can have more impact than weeks of intelligence briefings, satellite imagery, verified transcripts, and forensic analysis. The image is treated as pure revelation, as though it reveals the truth those dastardly Jews are trying to hide. It bypasses thought, doubt, and complexity.

Look closely at how newswires caption images. Not the photo itself — the caption. This is often the giveaway.