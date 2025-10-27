When news is slow and there is nothing to write, editors have a fail-safe back-up plan: they call in the pollsters. Statistical kabuki never fails. Numbers give the illusion of truth and bias the aura of objectivity. I know — I have commissioned all sorts of polls in my time, both as editor and consultant.

The Reuters story on October 24, titled Most Americans support U.S. recognition of Palestinian state, Reuters/IPSOS poll show, is a perfect example. It reported:

“Most Americans – including 80% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans – think the U.S. should recognize Palestinian statehood… 59% of respondents backed recognition, while 33% were opposed.”

The story then added the editorial nudge that this “shows President Donald Trump’s administration is out of step with public opinion.”

It sounds grave — as though America were turning on Israel. Yet that illusion collapses once you know how the game is played. The polling may be technically accurate, but it is still designed to deceive.

Reuters and Ipsos framed the question as a moral referendum. Its headline implied urgency. Its prominent placement on the Top News page suggested significance. Yet what people think and what they care about are not the same thing.

A voter might agree that the US should recognize a Palestinian state when asked — the same way one agrees it is good to exercise more and drink less booze. That does not mean it ranks among their priorities. When forced to choose between inflation, jobs, immigration, education, and wars, Palestinian statehood barely registers as an issue.

Pollsters have a word for this: salience.