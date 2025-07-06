The BBC’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas War has gotten so bad that it looks like there are no longer any editorial standards.

If that sounds hyperbolic, then I invite you to read this story: Gaza aid contractor tells BBC he saw colleagues fire on hungry Palestinians.

The story is about Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the privately contracted aid group responsible for distributing aid in Gaza so that the Jihadist Hamas terror group cannot steal it or weaponize it. It quotes an ex-GHF employee alleging that GHF staff shot at Palestinians collecting food. GHF denies it categorically.

There is so much wrong with this article that I had to keep re-reading it to make sure I was not missing something. I cannot figure out how any editor allowed it to run.

Hold your noses because we are going dive deep into the journalistic sewer.

Single-sourced story: Most newspapers demand that stories are double sourced at a minimum, and with additional sourcing required if the sources are unnamed, or the story is consequential. This is because, and I know this will come as a great shock, people lie.

Two is not some randomly chosen number. It comes from the Hebrew Bible, no less, and is intended to prevent false accusations and ensure fairness.

Yet, the BBC is happy to quote just one person alleging that contracted aid workers were killing Palestinians while they were trying to get food. That is it. Just one. That is an extremely serious allegation to publish without proof.