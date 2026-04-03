If you relied on Western media coverage of the war against Iran, you would assume the US and Israel had blundered into a strategic catastrophe. The problem is that this catastrophe exists largely in journalists’ minds.

The administration supposedly expected Iran to collapse immediately. Instead, Iran has responded with asymmetric warfare, threatening — and potentially sparking — a global economic crisis by closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of world trade flows. Washington, in this telling, is now scrambling, surprised, and strategically adrift.

It has become the conventional wisdom.

It is also largely nonsense.

Yet the question I want to explore is not whether the narrative is wrong, but whether it matters at all.

Increasingly, the answer appears to be no.

Negative media coverage of the Iran war may matter far less than most people realize because, like coverage of the Gaza war and the last US presidential election, mainstream reporting has been so consistently poor that it has lost much of its influence — and continues to do so.

The media may imagine they still shape public opinion, but increasingly they are shouting into the void. As an old newsroom colleague of mine used to joke: “Never forget who we’re writing for — ourselves and each other.”

The Iran war may mark another moment where media narratives collapse under the weight of their own lack of credibility.

The dominant claim — that Trump launched the war without a coherent strategy — is not very compelling. Yes, Trump’s rhetoric has been typically woolly. He has spoken about eliminating Iran’s nuclear threat, weakening its military, and occasionally mused that toppling the Iranian government would be desirable. He could have saved himself some negative headlines by not mixing strategic objectives with off-the-cuff comments about regime change and outlandish threats, which has allowed journalists to frame the war as incoherent.

Talking incoherently is hardly out of character for Trump. His lack of rhetorical discipline — and the absence of a single, cleanly articulated objective or timeline — has undoubtedly provided journalists with ample material to construct a narrative of confusion.

Yet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have repeatedly articulated clear objectives: degrade and destroy Iran’s military capability, particularly its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

They have said it at press conference after press conference, for anyone willing to listen or record accurately. This fact does not go away just because it is not reported properly.